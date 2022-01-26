Sale falls through on KISD property

Citizens anxiously awaiting the announcement of the identification of the buyer for the former Hal Peterson Middle School property will have to wait longer, as Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust announced Monday night at the KISD Board of Trustees regular meeting that the buyer has backed out of the deal that began several months ago.
“The contract for the sale of 1607 Sidney Baker property, formerly Hal Peterson Middle School, was terminated by the buyer last week,” Foust said.
Foust said the contract had been extended for 30 days and the unnamed buyer had requested another extension before ultimately terminating the contract.
“What we intend to do is repost that bid proposal and open that window back up,” Foust said. “We are going to consult with the attorney for the school district and probably make some adjustments on how that bid proposal goes up.”
Foust said he suggests some adjustments to the inspection period, so that the time the property is off the market while in contract is lessened.
“I’d like to discuss some things with you in executive session, but for the community, I want you to know there is no contract,” Foust said. “I know a lot of people are curious to know who is going to purchase that property.”
Recognition
Trustees recognized longtime journalist Bonnie Arnold, who retired at the end of 2021 from the Hill Country Community Journal.
“I tried to be as accurate and complete in my stories as possible,” Arnold said. “I was increasingly convinced last year that I didn’t have the stamina to live by my watch and calendar for all my assignments and late nights. It was hard to make the decision about when to retire.”
Arnold said she has worked as a journalist for 40 years, beginning in Nebraska. She said she then worked in Amarillo and in 1983 began working for the first of three newspapers in Kerrville, including the Kerrville Daily Times and Kerrville Mountain Sun. She has been working at the Hill Country Community Journal since its inception in 2005.
“Everyone at Kerrville ISD were a major source of stories and pictures and occasional entertainment,” Arnold said. “I thank you for welcoming me as ‘the newspaper lady,’ which is how I was greeted at most of ya’ll’s doors.”
She encouraged KISD trustees and administrators to continue to communicate with newspaper reporters, saying residents deserve to have as much information as possible.
“So please be helpful to whomever follows me in this room,” Arnold said. “I’ve asked you a lot of questions over the years. Do you have any you want to ask me?”
Trustee Andree Hayes recalled Arnold interviewing her for a story. She said her late husband’s wedding band had been lost “somewhere in Kerrville,” and Arnold wrote a story in an effort help her find it.
“She wrote a beautiful article, trying to help me find it,” Hayes said. “She sat with me and listened to my stories. That’s how we first met.”
KISD Board President Rolinda Schmidt thanked Arnold for her service.
“I, for one, have always appreciated you so much,” Schmidt said.
Foust thanked Arnold for her dedication to covering the district and students and wished her well.
Arnold received a standing ovation as she walked away and was presented with flowers and a plaque by KISD Public Relations Specialist Lauren Jette.
Standard-Based Report Cards
After approving to accept Texas Education Agency policy updates, trustees discussed how those updates now affect local policies, which sparked some discussion on Standard-Based Report Cards, which Kerrville ISD has been doing at the elementary school level for as many as three years in some grades.
In order to match policy to practices, Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy explained that the TEA update now required a wording change for the districts EIE (local) policy, which defines the standard for promotion to the next grade level.
“This is just housecleaning to make our policy say what our practice has been,” Trustee David Spouse said.
However, Trustee Andree Hayes brought up her concerns about Standard-Based Report Cards, saying she had been contacted by several teachers telling her the report card process was not a true picture of the students’ abilities.
The Standard-Based Report Card system grades students with numbers 1, 2, 3 or 4, based on six assessment tests given throughout the year, as opposed to the longterm grading system that applies grades to homework, quiz scores and test scores throughout the grading period to provide a grade as high as 100.
Hayes said she has concerns over the grading system in that she understands that all of the work that the student has done over the grading period is not counted.
“It’s only the one test,” Hayes said. “What if they had a bad day? I don’t care what other districts are doing. Is this best for our kids?”
Foust said Standard-Based Report Cards is considered best practices for school districts and added that he believed that KISD administration could work with teachers to address any concerns and make adjustments to the grading system to address those concerns.
Ultimately, it was determined by the board that the discussion regarding the wording change that was being discussed and the use of Standard-Based Report Cards were two different topics, as the grading process is already in place.
The board voted 6-1 to approve the policy update, with Hayes abstaining.
Progress report
Foust provided a presentation to trustees on the “Middle of the Year” progress for elementary students in reading and math classes.
Student progress for reading was determined in four categories: Well below grade level (red), Below grade level (yellow), At benchmark for grade level (green) and Above grade level (blue).
Comparing students’ abilities from the beginning of the year to today, Foust said the goal is to see shrinking in the red and yellow graphs, meaning that students had progressed over the first 24 weeks of school.
“It’s not where you are at the beginning of the game, it is how you finish,” Foust said.
For kindergarten students, Foust said 40 percent of students were reading at or above grade level at the beginning of the year and it had improved to 50 percent so far.
Comparisons of first graders showed a three percent improvement at at 45 and 48 percent reading at or above grade level. For second grade also revealed a slight improvement at 51 and 53 percent. Third graders improved by one percent at 57 and 58 percent. Fourth graders made the largest gains at 55 and 63 percent, wile fifth graders lost ground at 57 and 52 percent reading at or above grade level comparatively from the beginning of the school year to present.
Grades 2, 3, 4 and 5 also saw a slight increase in numbers of students reading well below grade level.
“When we compare our K-5 elementaries to those in the region. We are out-performing our region, Region 20,” Foust said. “But, we don’t want to compare ourselves to the region. We are competing against ourselves and trying to maximize growth for all of our students.”
For kindergarten through fifth grade assessments on math skills comparatively from the first day of class to the middle of the school year, only three categories were used: On track to meet grade level expectations (green), At some risk of not meeting grade level expectations (yellow) and At significant risk of not meeting grade level expectations (red).
With a combined assessment for all grades across the state, Foust said that KISD is performing better, with 74 percent of all students being on track to meet expectations.
However, local comparisons show little or no improvement across the board in all classes.
Foust said disruptions in the classroom due to COVID-19 surges in September, November and December are likely the cause and discussed deploying interventionists with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to help assist struggling students.
2022-23 Calendar
Trustees approved a proposed calendar for the 2022-23 school year, with the starting date for students being Aug. 15 and the last day of school set for May 26.
The new calendar will include six teacher work days at the beginning of each six weeks, a request from teachers and the Faculty Community Advisory Committee, Asst. Superin- tendent Wade Ivy said.
“The teachers have been asking for this,” Ivy said. “This will be time for them to plan. To sit in department meetings. To sit in grade level meetings. It will be a time for them to come together, look at the date and plan instruction for the next six-week grading period.”
The calendar includes a week off for Thanksgiving, two weeks off at Christmas and all regular holidays, including Spring Break.
“The teachers need this,” Foust said.
Ivy noted the FCAC includes faculty and parents.
Financial report
Jarrett Jachade, KISD Chief Financial Officer, provided a financial report, saying that with two-thirds of the school year remaining, the district is operating within or under budget.
He did, however, ask trustees to note the the line item for anticipated state revenues, saying the district had budgeted for $12,314,634 and has only received to-date $8,178,241, with the final payment coming in for the year in the summer.
“We are a Pay Class 3 from TEA, so we get three payments and a lot of that comes on the front end,” Jachade said. “While we have received $8 million of the $12 million that we thought we were going to get, we won’t know until the end of the year in the summer when we turn in our final attendance that we will either have to give some of this money back or we are actually going to be owed more.”
The final payment from the Texas Education Agency will be determined by the district’s average daily attendance, which is unknown at this point.
He said due to the COVID-19 surge in the first six weeks and the fourth six weeks, the Texas Education Agency will have to determine how to calculate attendance final payments for school districts across the state.
Jachade also said that the district has only spent 21 percent of its budgeted curriculum, saying that they have been able to use federal funds provide through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was awarded to school districts based on COVID-19 issues.
“So we are hoping to have a little bit of savings there,” Jachade said.
Electoral map
Trustees voted unanimously to approve the required changes to the New Trustee Single Member District boundary lines, following two public hearings
