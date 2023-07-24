Murr provides details on property tax legislation

The second called special session of the Texas Legislature this summer ended late last week with a major property tax relief bill passed by both houses and sent to Governor Abbott for his signature. The measure will place another item on the Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendment election ballot for approval.
“The comprehensive relief package we passed yesterday is a huge step in addressing skyrocketing property tax bills that Texans have been hit with for the last few years,” said State Representative Andrew Murr last Friday. The bill directs $18 billion toward local school rate compression, which will mean about 10.7 cents off the school tax rate set by school districts statewide.
The legislation, if approved by voters, will increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 which will give the average homeowner a savings of $1,000 or more each year on school taxes. The homestead exemption is only valid for the maintenance and operations portion of the school taxes and will not impact county taxes, city taxes or water districts in Kerr County. The tax savings will be effective with the 2024 tax year so Texans will see an immediate benefit from the legislation, if approved.
“This legislation provides for a massive investment to compress, or buy-down, school district property taxes. Rate compression means the state provides a portion of the funding your local school district would have received through property taxes so that homeowners pay less. While this is the largest tax relief package in modern times for Texans, we should continue to look into every available path to bring even more tax relief to property owners,” Murr added.
Murr has long advocated for further tax relief though the elimination of school maintenance and operations taxes (M&O), which account for nearly half of all property tax bills for homeowners. He introduced a bill in the last regular session which would have abolished M&O taxes and create a joint interim committee tasked with mapping out new revenue sources to ensure schools are fully funded, while also eliminating the “burdensome tax for property owners,” but the bill never made it to the floor for a vote.
“I look forward to continuing to advocate strongly for this reform and others that will ensure Texans are not taxed out of their homes,” Murr said.
“It’s a great day for Texas! Together Senate Bills 2 and 3 and House Joint Resolution 2 will put $18 million back into the pocketbooks of Texans. I am proud of my Senate and House colleagues for providing robust reliefs and reforms and taking a multi-faceted approach, so all Texans will be able to feel this historic relief,” said State Senator Pete Flores, who represents Kerr County in the Texas Senate.
Flores described the legislation as a strong, bipartisan, and bicameral effort.
“I look forward to the prosperous effects this legislation will have,” Flores said.
Also included in the legislation is changes to local appraisal boards that determine tax values of properties, but that part does not impact Kerr County because it only affects counties with more than 75,000 in population. Kerr County currently has only about 53,000 residents.
“Another priority for the Senate has been supporting our small and mid-size businesses. I am proud to see the Senate stand strong on including franchise tax relief for our small businesses in this final package. Not only will the reforms made in the legislation save businesses time, but it will remove smaller businesses from the franchise tax entirely. Small business is a key component in the prosperous Texas economy. Ensuring our local shops and restaurants continue to keep their doors open will allow them to continue having a positive impact on their communities and families,” Flores added.
The legislation creates a program to implement new appraisal caps for small businesses and non-homestead properties which includes real property up to $5 million in value.
More details of the exact impact on school district property tax rates will come as the campaign to approve the legislation in November is expanded. A major question yet to be answered will be whether the state can sustain the funding replacement to local school taxes in the future.
Editor’s Note: An additional special session is expected to be called this fall by Governor Abbott to address teacher pay and overall school funding, based on a formula established decades ago involving student enrollment numbers and average daily attendance numbers.
The state determines a minimum salary schedule for teachers and other educators by legislation and the state sends school districts the funds. School districts have the option to enrich that amount from local taxes and most districts do so in order to recruit and retain teachers and other personnel. Those topics were removed from the most recent legislation late in the session and remain an issue yet to be addressed.
Another topic for the fall session will likely be the controversial plan by Governor Abbott for the state to fund school vouchers for parents to use to enroll students in private or parochial schools in districts that have low-performing schools.
Teacher unions, professional organizations and other public education supporters are openly opposed to the voucher program. State funds sent to schools come from the general fund which is primarily from oil and gas taxes.
Additional school funds are earmarked from proceeds from the Texas Lottery, which began in 1992.
