Circle K responds following gasoline issue

After several area residents began reporting engine trouble after filling up their gas tanks at the Circle K store located at 505 Sidney Baker Monday morning, we began contacting officials for a statement or comment.
Today, Laurence Myre-Leroux, global communications advisor for the Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard, responded.
“We are aware of the situation and have had environmental teams out to that location,” Myre-Leroux said.
She said the tanks have all been cleaned and all pumps have been reopened.
Myre-Leroux tests were performed on the content of the tanks and they are awaiting a report.
“We stand by the quality of our fuel,” Myre-Leroux said. “We cannot say definitively what happened until the test results are submitted. As soon as we were made aware of the problem, we shut down all of the pumps.”
In the meantime, Myre-Leroux said any patron who experienced trouble with their vehicles may contact the store directly for a claim form.
Claims may also be made by e-mailing risk@circlek.com.
