Breakdown of bond election explained

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles dedicated to providing education to voters on the issues regarding Proposition A, the City of Kerrville’s bond election.
As voters prepare to head to the polls on May 7 to vote on Proposition A, the City of Kerrville’s Bond Election to fund a proposed 69,000 sq. ft. Public Safety Facility, questions still loom regarding the finances of the project and its potential impact on local property taxes.
Julie Behrens, Director of Finance for the City of Kerrville, was happy to sit down and provide explanations regarding these questions and other details regarding the bond election.
The proposed bond election to fund the Public Safety Facility was recommended by a 10-person citizen committee, who studied the needs of the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department Administration, and Kerrville Municipal Court, the feasibility of building such a facility, and the cost associated with construction. During the process, the committee also reviewed the Information Technology Department, given the heavy use of technology equipment in these public safety departments.
“A large portion of the IT Department’s time, more than 50 percent in fact, is spent at KPD, KFD, or Municipal Court,” Behrens said, “which is why it was considered an important part of the project.”
The committee recommended that City Council seek bond funding through a citizen election process for an amount not to exceed $45 million. The City Council subsequently put the matter on the May 7 Special Election Ballot for citizens to decide.
Behrens confirmed that citizens will be voting whether or not to authorize City Council to issue up to $45 million in general obligation bonds to construct and equip a Public Safety Facility to house KPD, KFD admin- istration, municipal court operations, as well as the city’s IT department.
At a previous City Council workshop, City Manager E.A. Hoppe explained that the $45 million includes all furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as a contingency amount to make sure the project does not go over budget.
“The $45 million includes all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment that is needed,” Behrens said. “That includes any technology that will be required. When the project is complete, each member of the staff can walk in and get right to work.”
“Keep in mind, FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment) also includes the desks, chairs, tables, weight room equipment, dispatch equipment, and all other furnishings,” she added. “It will be turnkey.”
Behrens said the $45 million will also include the purchase of the land, as well as project design, engineering and utility infrastructure needs.
“If approved, the debt for the project cannot exceed the specified dollar amount approved by voters,” Behrens said. “It’s similar to a homeowner seeking a mortgage loan approval prior to purchasing a home.”
Ultimately, the City Council will approve a final design and construction contract for the project, if voters approve the funding this May.
Impact to taxes
“As has been discussed in a City Council workshop and a City Council meeting, as well as the Public Safety Bond Committee meetings, the estimated impact to the overall local property tax rate is 3.3% for the average homeowner in Kerrville. The average property in Kerrville is valued at $250,000. For that category, we are estimating a tax increase of about $169 per year or about $14 per month, or 50 cents per day,” Behrens said. “The City of Kerrville’s current property tax rate is 50.93 cents per $100 of assessed property value. If passed, the bond would increase the tax rate by 6.6209 cents, or roughly 13% of the City’s rate. However, property owners over the age of 65 whose taxes are frozen will see no increase,” Behrens said. “Almost 30 percent of our local property tax base has a Senior Tax Exemption.”
She explained that total local property tax rates add up to $2.04 per $100 in property value, to include all entities (Kerrville ISD, Kerr County, Upper Guadalupe River Authority, Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District), with only 51 cents of the $2.04 allocated to the City of Kerrville.
To simplify the tax rate impact of the bond election to fund the Public Safety Facility, these are the highlights:
• Overall local property tax bill will increase an estimated 3.3 percent;
• City of Kerrville property tax rate would increase an estimated 13 percent;
• No property tax increase for property owners 65 years of age or over, if they have a Senior Tax Exemption;
• Average increase (for property owner’s with values of $250,000) is $169 per year or $14 per month for property owners whose taxes are not frozen.
If the bond passes, the estimated 6 cent increase in City of Kerrville property taxes would be the first increase in 12 years.
“We’ve actually been able to keep our property tax rate the same or lower for the last 12 years,” Behrens said.
She explained that higher than anticipated sales tax revenues has allowed for the property tax reduction in previous years and said that sales tax revenue remains strong. “Kerrville serves as a regional retail hub for the area, attracting customers from surrounding towns and counties to shop at our major retailers. Tourism also adds sales tax dollars to the city’s revenue stream, helping keep property tax low.”
“If you look at our two main sources of revenue, property tax and sales tax revenue, they are within six percent of each other and both support the general fund,” Behrens said. “For 2022, property tax was budgeted as 35 percent of our overall revenue and sales tax was at 28 percent. Although sales tax dollars are not utilized to repay debt, these funds do help offset the overall burden of property tax payers for the public services they receive from the City.”
The breakdown of the proposed 69,000 sq. ft Public Safety Facility is as follows:
• Kerrville Police Department (dispatch, training, emergency operation center, community room) 36,700 sq. ft.;
• Kerrville Municipal Court, 11,200 sq. ft;
• Unfinished Future Expansion Space for KPD, 8,200 sq. ft;
• Kerrville Fire Department administration, 5,900 sq. ft.;
• Police Asset Support Building, 4,400 sq. ft;
• Information Technology department, 2,500 sq. ft.
The current amount of square footage used by KPD, KFD administration and municipal court is 30,000 sq. ft.
“The facility is being designed to allow for growth in future years,” Behrens said.
“Building a public safety building isn’t like building a commercial or residential structure,” Behrens said. “There are a many regulations, required by law, that have to be followed, primarily for safety reasons, like hardening the structure to withstand cataclysmic natural disasters. Because of the nature of public safety operations, the building will be in use, 24/7/365. These factors drive the anticipated construction costs.”
If the bond passes, Behrens said the City would begin the process of issuing the bonds this summer. A potential site has been selected for the facility and is under a contract, contingent on the outcome of the election.
With regard to construction costs, Hoppe said in a January workshop that construction costs are continually being monitored.
“Our consulting firm was very clear that he feels confident about these estimates through the Summer of 2023,” Hoppe said. “But beyond that, we don’t know. We’re in a very dynamic construction environment right now. We’re confident that a project can be designed and built within the resources that the community authorizes.”
