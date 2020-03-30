‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ will become drive-thru event

The Salvation Army will go forward with the annual Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled for April 11, however has added a new and safe twist to the community event.
“We care about your safety, so we have come up with a fun and unique way to celebrate Easter this year and still adhere to the social distancing mandates, so mark your calendars for the first annual Salvation Army Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza,” Molly Putnam, Salvation Army operations director.
This free community event will be held on Saturday, April 11 at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center parking lot e from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Bring the kiddos to enjoy a unique event where you do not even have to get out of your car to have fun,” Putnam said. “Cars and booths will be set up at least six feet apart, handing out Easter Baskets, Candy filled Easter Eggs, Car Bingo, Activity Sheets to take home and free food to-go.”
In addition, two lucky kids will win a brand-new bike.
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States.
For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
