Local districts detail important dates, times

Local schools will soon be opening the 2022-23 school year with changes to school security and new challenges to fill teaching and support staff positions. Both Kerrville and Center Point school districts have announced beginning of school procedures for students and parents.
The statewide tax-free weekend to allow parents to purchase school supplies and other school related items is scheduled for Aug. 5 through 7. School supply lists are available on each of the area school district websites.
Local districts face staffing challenges as do most school districts in the state of Texas this year. Several open teaching positions remain in area schools plus support staff, custodian and bus drivers vacancies. Open positions are listed on the school district websites.
KISD
School officially begins for all students in KISD on Monday, August 15. Parents of middle and high school students were required to confirm that their student will be attending the school earlier this week through the school district’s Skyward Family Access online program. If that deadline was missed parents should call the respective campus for more information or assistance. (Hal Peterson Middle School (830) 257-2204 or Tivy High School (830) 257-2212
Elementary students were required to call the specific campus that their child will attend on Tuesday or today (July 27). Daniels Elementary (830) 257-2208; Starkey Elementary (830) 257-2210; Nimitz Elementary (830) 257-2209; Tally Elementary (830) 257-2222
Early Childhood and Head Start programs (3 and 4 year old children) continue to accept applications for students. Children in these programs must meet certain criteria to be enrolled. (830) 257-1335
For parents who missed one or the deadlines for the middle or high school confirmation, additional information can be found on www.kerrvilleisd.net or by calling the specific campus where the student is to attend. Please call the campus to make arrangements and to request assistance and check for availability of computers.
New student registration for students who have moved into the district or are coming from another school in the area will need to register Mon. Aug. 1 or Tues. Aug. 2 on the campus the student will be attending.
Antler Camp for incoming freshmen at TIvy High School will be Wed. Aug. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the high school. Antler Camp provides introductory information for new students on campus and includes a campus tour, campus specific daily information, information on clubs and organizations and helpful tips for students going into high school.
The morning will include outdoor activities so students are advised to wear appropriate clothing and tennis shoes. Students who may need special assistance to participate should contact the school office prior to Aug. 3. (830) 257-2212
A brief parent meeting (not mandatory) will be held from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Aug 3 on the Tivy campus to give updates and other info to help parents know how to better help their child transition from the middle school to the high school campus.
The traditional “Meet the Teacher” event at Tivy will be Wed. Aug. 10 from 4-6:30 p.m. Students will be able to pick up their schedule at that time and then follow their schedule and meet their teachers.
Online confirmation of the student’s attendance earlier in Aug. must have been completed to receive a schedule. A computer lab will be available, if needed, for students to complete the process through Skyward Family Access.
Elementary schools will have “Meet the Teacher” programs on Thurs. Aug 11.
Hal Peterson’s “Meet the Teacher” event will be for sixth graders will be Aug. 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Seventh and Eighth grade will be Aug. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Center Point
Center Point students will return to class on Mon. Aug. 22
Several teaching, support staff and positions in maintenance and transportation are available. Center Point offers a $2,000 sign on bonus for teachers.
Teachers will begin work on Mon. Aug. 8 and will have 9 days of staff development before the students arrive on the campuses.
The portion of First St. that crosses through the Center Point school campus will be closed during school hours. The closing of the street, for safety purposes, was recently approved by Kerr County Commissioners’ Court.
For more information call the school district’s main number (830) 353-8100 or the specific campus offices (Secondary campus (830) 353-8135 and Elementary (830) 353-8146
Other Area Schools
Ingram ISD, Hunt ISD and Divide, Bandera and Fredericksburg ISD students – first day for students: Mon. Aug. 15; Medina ISD- first day for students: Wed. Aug 17
For more detailed information on these school districts visit the specific school district website or call the campus.
