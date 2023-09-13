County will use machines in Nov. voting

After months of wrangling, town halls, letters to the media and other public efforts, the decision was finally made Monday afternoon. Kerr County will continue to use the Hart Interactive voting machines and software in the upcoming November election.
Two items on Monday’s agenda of the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court were delayed until 1 p.m. to allow the public to comment on both sides of the controversy before the court made a final decision.
The first item on the 1 p.m. agenda was to rescind the previous court order to approve the use of the Hart voting machines and tallying software and go to only hand counting of ballots in the upcoming Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election.
Pct. 2 Rich Paces made the motion, as expected, but initially received no second to his motion.
“I don’t think there’s enough time to change the voting system before the November election,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins confirmed that because the court order was approved in August before the deadline set by the state, that there would not be sufficient time to make major changes with early voting set to begin in just over a month on Oct. 23.
Paces then suggested “using only hand marked paper ballots, signed by the election judge and use the Hart tallying equipment, but then do an audit of the ballots the following day by doing a hand count” before the election results are certified.
Stebbins said they could not change what was listed in the agenda item on the court’s published agenda as an action item and advised that they could not take action on that idea on Monday.
“When you have a specific agenda item, you can’t change it,” Letz pointed out. Paces agreed to bring the item back to the next commissioners’ meeting for possible action.
“All I’m asking is that we use hand marked paper ballots,” Paces said. Kerr County does already use hand marked ballots and they are numbered. Each election judge is issued a group of ballots with sequential numbers and at the end of the voting day each judge must account for all of those ballots. Electronic voting machines are required by law to be available at each polling place for individuals with disabilities to use if they choose.
Initially County Judge Rob Kelly said that the agenda item could not considered without a second to the motion at which time Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris seconded the motion, only in order to allow a courtroom full of people who came to speak on the two agenda items to express their views. Several speakers also waited in a remote location until it came time for them to speak.
“It is important for the dialogue to be shared. This is a pivotal issue for this community, and I want to hear from the people,” said Kelly indicating the court should listen to the people who showed up to speak on each of agenda items.
“Whatever we need to do, we need to hear from these people,” Harris said in support.
The second agenda item was to continue to use the Hart equipment, which ultimately was the decision of the court in a 4 to 1 vote, with Paces dissenting.
The controversial plan to go to hand counting of ballots led by Paces (and the group known as We the People-Liberty in Action) presented earlier in several discussions, plus all the speakers who were in favor of the idea, failed to convince other commissioners to agree with him.
The court listened as several citizens spoke on both sides of the two issues before the final decision was made to not make changes before the November election. Speakers were from both Democratic and Republican ranks locally.
“Although there were many irregularities in 2020, there were none in Kerr County. I want secure voting with the machines. Let’s please not work backwards when it comes to election integrity in Kerr County,” Greg Shrader told the court.
Kerr County Republican Party Chairman Paul Zohlen reminded the court that the scanners are reliable and will not scan ballots with the same ID numbers and rejects ballots that are improperly marked.
Several of the speakers indicated that they believed it was the responsibility of the state to address election integrity issues rather than local entities.
“It concerns me to see that people are criticizing our long-term election officers. We need to continue to spend time on things that make people feel more welcome to vote,” said Stephanie Ertel from West Kerr County.
Former county judge Fred Henneke, who has been a vocal opponent of Paces and the hand counting idea, emphasized that “there is no rational reason to change.”
Former Republican Party chair John Elliott from Hunt warned the court that hand counting will open up more opportunities for mistakes and fraud. “Let’s not burn down a system that has worked in the past,” Elliott said.
“We have a system that’s on track and we don’t need to throw us off track. Stick to what is tried and true,” said Mary Ellen Summerlin.
Voting placed under
County Clerk’s Office
Kerr County Tax Assessor Bob Reeves, who does not support hand counting, informed the court last month that he will no longer serve as the county’s chief election officer, the uncompensated role he has played since 2008. With the clock running on the upcoming election, the court made the decision to move the elections administration duties from the county tax-assessor collector’s office to the county clerk effective Oct. 1. Reeves told the court Monday that he will work with County Clerk Jackie Dowdy to assure a smooth transition of the responsibilities to her office.
The cost of transitioning the responsibilities to the county clerk, estimated to be about $250,000 when completed, was already placed into the budget that was approved Monday. Dowdy will need to hire an additional three employees and it will require physical changes to her office, desks, computers, and other costs.
“All of this is frustrating me because it’s going to cost us a lot of money,” Letz said.
County budget
Earlier in the day the commissioners adopted the FY 2023-2024 county budget of slightly over $63 million. After a public hearing at which five speakers spoke opposing increasing the tax rate, the court approved the proposed rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation, an increase of roughly 2 ½ cents per $100 valuation over last year’s rate. One cent of the increase is debt service on the bonds sold to build the new animal control facility and another cent is for new road and bridge department equipment to replace existing equipment that needs to be replaced.
Before the record vote was taken, Commissioner Rich Paces asked that the budget be reduced by 2 ½ percent across the board before it was adopted. After a lengthy discussion, others on the court made it clear that it was too late in the process to agree to any reduction.
“The only way we could do it would be to take the money out of reserves, and that’s risky,” said Pct. 2 Commissioner Jonathan Letz. Judge Kelly, who is responsible as the county’s chief financial officer to prepare a proposed budget, explained that he began the process in the spring and presented his proposed budget to the court in May and there have been multiple meetings in which such a proposal could have been made.
“Cuts have to be made in June or July. You can’t wait until the day you take the record vote to adopt the budget,” Kelly said. The record vote on the budget was 4 to 1 with Paces voting against, but he later joined the rest of the court to approve the tax rate unanimously on the record vote, citing that since the budget was adopted he would have to support the tax rate.
County employee
position schedule
The court postponed adopting an updated position schedule for county employees which is not required to be submitted to the state by the end of the month. Letz announced to the court that he intends to put an item on the agenda for early October to form a committee to review and update the county’s position schedule before next year’s budget preparation begins in the spring. Letz described the current position schedule used to determine salaries as “cumbersome, archaic, and unfair…really bad.”
Water availability workshop
The court set October 11 at 10 a.m. for a water availability workshop for the court to hear from an expert who does water availability studies around the state of Texas and is a consultant for the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District.
“It will give the opportunity to look at the issue collectively and be able to ask the right questions. He will give us guidance on when a water availability study is necessary and when it’s not,” said County Engineer Charlie Hastings. Hastings and his department are responsible for working with developers on the water availability issue before the subdivision plats come before the commissioners for approval.
Veteran’s Pathway
The court obligated $3.5 million in funding from the remaining ARPA funds for construction of the Veteran’s Pathway Project which will provide safe access from the VA Hospital property across San Antonio Hwy. and down to the River Trail and Flat Rock Park for the residents of the VA and their families. The project was first proposed by former commissioner Tom Moser and supported by his successor, Beck Gipson and will involve participation from the VA hospital, City of Kerrville, and TxDot.
Kerr 9-1-1 budget
The court approved the next fiscal year budget for Kerr 9-1-1 which is required for the county to do each year by law. Kerr 9-1-1 Administrator Mark Del Toro explained that the $108,000 deficit in the budget was because of unfunded mandates from the state, but assured the court that grant funding would cover the deficit.
Other business
• Renewed the contract and approved funding with the Hill Country Dispute Resolution Center to provide mediation services in Kerr County;
• Approved renewal of the contract with Beckwith Electronic Engineering Company for fire alarm and monitoring services for the juvenile detention facility;
• Approved a contract for striping the parking lot areas at the Hill Country Youth Event Center;
• Approved an agreement with Tyler Technologies to update the Odyssey software used by the county;
• Approved the new Kerr County Engineering Department fee schedule;
• Awarded the annual bid for fuel for county vehicles to Maxey Energy, the sole bid received;
• Accepted a grant award for the SAVNS (Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service) for FY 2024;
• Approved an additional one-year contract with Wellcare LLC to provide inmate health care services in the Kerr County Jail at a cost of $1.1 million, up 10 percent from last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.