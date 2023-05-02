April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. The sign on the Kerr County Courthouse lawn shows that more than 50,000 children were victims of some form of child abuse last year. Like so many other rural counties, law enforcement agencies in Kerr County and neighboring counties investigate hundreds of child abuse cases each year.
Since 1997 Kerrville’s Kids’ Advocacy Place has guided a multi-agency approach to provide services to victims of physical and sexual abuse or children who have witnessed violence in the home or community.
One of the founders of the advocacy center was the late 198th Assistant District Attorney Donnie Coleman, from Junction, who prosecuted most of the child sexual assault cases in the judicial district.
“Donnie was the driving force for the creation of Kids’ Advocacy Place over 25 years ago,” said Brent Ives, Hill Country Crisis Council executive director.
Kids’ Advocacy Place is a part of the larger agency, Hill Country Crisis Council, which has provided shelter, crisis intervention, legal aid, help with protective orders and accompaniment to court and also to forensic interviews for both adult and child victims in a five-county area for decades. The counties served by the program include Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall and Kimble.
“The most important service we provide for child abuse cases is our case review option with our partner agencies. In our meetings we dissect and unpack a child abuse case with law enforcement, medical professionals, prosecutor offices, the Department of Family and Protective Services, Child Protective Services, and other agencies in the multi-county area,” Brent Ives said.
Ives said that KAP has four separate teams that operate in the catchment area. Kerr and Bandera counties have a combined team that meets in Kerrville once a month to review cases and determine what services are needed for the victims. Separate teams also meet in the other three counties (Kimble, Gillespie and Kendall) under the guidance of HCCC.
“We partner with K-Star children’s emergency shelter and CASA, court-appointed special advocates, in the multi-disciplinary team to provide services to children who are victims of abuse or neglect,” Ives said. “Anytime there is a child fatality, we will interview any other children that are in the home, which is provided in state law under the Texas Family Code.”
During calendar year 2022 the center interviewed 131 children from Kerr County who were alleged to be victims of child abuse. From Bandera County, they interviewed 54 children and from Kendall County they interviewed 50 children. There were 33 children from Gillespie County and five children from Kimble County who came to KAP.
Kids’ Advocacy Place in Kerrville is one of 70 child advocacy centers located around the state. KAP has five employees on-site plus Ives who is there on a part-time basis shared with the HCCC offices on Washington Street. All of the staff are licensed therapists trained to work with child victims. There are also a number of volunteers who work with the program. There is a 14-member board of directors made up of representatives from the partner agencies and community members.
In addition to counseling, KAP also offers mental health services to children plus the forensic interviewing of victims to help law enforcement and prosecutors to determine if the child is a crime victim. The agency also provides family advocacy and prevention services in their programming.
Ives started with Kids’ Advocacy as their program director in 2010 and in 2017 became the executive director of Hill Country Crisis Council.
“Statistics say that one in 10 children will be sexually abused by their 18th birthday. The change in how we look at sexual abuse is that we no longer teach the “stranger danger” curriculum. Statistics today show that 98 percent of children who are sexually abused know their abuser. It’s someone they know and trust,” Ives added.
Kids’ Advocacy Place can be contacted direct at (830) 895-4527.
Ives said they are hoping in the near future to build a new state-of-the-art KAP facility on property that they already own near the current shelter.
Hill Country Crisis Council has a 24-hour hotline to report suspected abuse or seek help: (888) 621-0047. All information is kept confidential and all services are provided free of charge. Bilingual advocates are also available.
For more information on KAP visit www.hillcountrycrisiscouncil.com For more information on Child Abuse Prevention go to www.CACtx.org
