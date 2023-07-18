Comprehensive service to women

The local Christian Women’s Job Corps affiliate provides not only training for women in the community seeking to make a new life for themselves and their children, but also a strong, supported Christian community to guide them for the rest of their lives.
Shannon Rollins, who lives at Arms of Hope in Medina and is a recent graduate of the CWJC program, stopped by recently to pick out professional clothing for her new position as a real estate agent with Century 21 The Hills in Kerrville. Shannon has two young boys, ages five and two, and she plans to make a career in real estate.
“We are exploring the idea of expanding the CWJC program in 2024 by possibly adding an evening program for women who have to work and also adding a summer program next year,” said Edna Vandiver, executive director of CWJC.
Additionally Vandiver and the board of directors have planned a unique opportunity for women in the community in July. On Saturday, July 22, they will have a free event at their location on Broadway starting at 9 a.m. in which they will give away clothing to women in need in the community.
“We have such great support from so many people in this community who bring clothes to the center for our clients to choose professional clothing as they enter the job market,” Vandiver said, “but some of what is donated can’t be used, so we are planning to give it to people who need and can use it.”
It will also be an opportunity that day for the CWJC volunteers to open the facility for tours and provide information to women who come and might be interested in enrolling in the program.
“One of our board members, Carolyn Northcutt, had the idea of the clothing give-away event. We had been passing our extra clothing on to other non-profits previously, but decided this would be an opportunity to welcome potential women into our program for future classes,” Vandiver added.
CWJC Kerr County is already taking applications for the Fall 2023 class which begins on Aug. 21.
“The event on July 22 will be an opportunity for women to not only get clothing, but also to learn about this program and tour the facility,” said Carolyn Northcutt, who has volunteered as a mentor and teacher at the CWJC for the past 19 years.
“We can’t expand the walls. We have to do something,” Northcutt added related to the overstock they currently have of women’s clothing, shoes and other items.
CWJC gets 70 percent of its funding from individuals and churches in the Kerrville area and only 30 percent from grant funding, according to Vandiver.
“The cost of the program for one intern to complete is between seven and eight thousand dollars each and we have a maximum of 12 interns per session (currently two sessions each year).
“We are very blessed with a very supportive community,” Vandiver stressed.
CWJC has graduated 479 women from the program since it began. Each year their style show in late April is their major fundraiser.
Participants in the program come from a variety of different sources but both Arms of Home in Medina and Mercy Gate Ministries in Ingram, both who deal with women in crisis, are important resources for the program, Vandiver said.
“We also get interns, as they are called, who are walk-ins to our office and from our alumni who recommend our program to other women. We also get a few each year that are court suggested or from the adult probation department,” she added.
“Sometimes it takes a bit of focus adjustment when they get here and feel the love and support that they’ve never received before. They form a sisterhood for life,” said Northcutt.
As they look forward to the future and the opportunity in 2024 to reach more women in the community who will benefit from the program, they also hope that more volunteers and mentors from the community will be available for the evening class.
Places in the class beginning August 21 are still available. Stop by the office at 1140 Broadway for an application or call (830) 895-3660 for more information.
