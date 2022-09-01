The summer of 2022 began for Our Lady of the Hills graduate Chase Ballay (Class of 2021) in San Francisco and ended 67 days and 8,000 miles later on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Chase was part of two groups of riders who left from the West Coast and rode an average of 75 miles per day on the journey. They reached their goal on Saturday, Aug. 14, and were met there by friends and family.
More than 100 young men who are members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at universities all over the United States left from San Francisco or Seattle on the journey known as the “Ability Experience.” This was the 35th year of the ride across America sponsored by the fraternity.
Chase is a member of the Eta Chi Chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth. He is a pre-business major and will apply to the business school at TCU this fall.
“When I was going through rush last year they told me about the Ability Experience. That was one of the reasons I joined this fraternity,” Ballay said. “One of my fraternity brothers went to San Francisco with me and three more left with the group from Seattle. We really got to know each other during the ride.”
The purpose of the cross-country bicycle ride is to reconnect, through various shared experiences, with people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement. Along the way they stayed primarily in churches and high school gyms. At each stop they met with groups of people with intellectual and physical disabilities.
“We would ride in and have a meal and then do activities with the people like water gun fights or dance parties,” Ballay said. Most of the participants in those activities were adults.
Ballay said the most difficult part of the whole experience was having to get up every morning at five a.m. and getting everything ready for the day’s ride. The riders met up in Denver and then split again into two groups before riding on to Washington, D.C.
They did face weather issues along the way.
“We had three or four days of pouring rain, which was tough,” Ballay said, “but we had five days straight of more than 100 degrees in Nebraska. That was the worst.”
Before the trip each of the fraternity participants were required to raise $6,500 that went toward grants to the partner organizations along the way.
“I would do it again. This was one of the most unique experiences,” Ballay said. “It really changed me.”
They were joined in Richmond, Va. by about 70 alumni of the ride over past years, Ballay said, and that group rode with them on to Washington D.C.
“They only have the alumni ride every five years, so we were lucky to have them on this year’s final days of the ride,” Ballay said.
Ballay’s mother and grandfather, Paul Schoenfeld from Kerrville, met the group when they arrived in our nation’s capitol.
“It was just a wonderful experience,” Schoenfeld said, “because we had a big evening get-together and the boys spoke of their journey. It was an emotional experience for everyone.”
Schoenfeld said he believes the entire experience will influence the participants lives fundamentally for the rest of their lives.
Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity was founded in 1904 at the College of Charleston (South Carolina) and has chapters throughout the nation at major universities. There are chapters at the University of Texas in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas University, Stephen F. Austin University and the University of Houston, in addition to the TCU chapter.
When the fraternity was formed in 1904 it dedicated its activities to educating undergraduates, alumni and communities about the abilities of those with disabilities as well as providing opportunities for volunteerism and service.
Originally known as “Push America,” the event of Pi Kappa Phi now known as the “Ability Experience” was formed 45 years ago.
Ten years later the Journey of Hope Transamerica Bike Ride started and in the past 35 years has raised over $20 million to fund projects to improve the lives of the disabled around the country. Volunteers work year-around to provide funds and manpower to help create a barrier-free society for people with disabilities.
