Williams to serve final day on bench, Pattillo ready to take over

Keith Williams, who has been the judge of the 216th District Court since Jan. 1, 2009, decided he would not seek another term, and he is leaving his office tomorrow, April 30, to head into retirement.
Attorney Pat Patillo III, who Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed to replace Williams, will take office early, on May 1.
“I’m excited about it. And May 1 is actually my anniversary of my partnership with Greg Richards,” Pattillo said. “He’s been an amazing partner and wonderful friend.”
Now, Pattillo said, he’s saying yes to doing something new; and looks forward to helping people, which he views as a “service” to this community and judicial district.
Pattillo had no opponent in the Primary Election in March, and agreed to start early. Otherwise he would have taken office on Jan. 1.
Pattillo said his decision to run for this post was made over time. He watched Judge Karl Prohl in this seat, followed by observing Judge Steve Ables.
“There was a lot of conversation among members of the bar when each of them stepped down,” Pattillo said, “and then Keith Williams announced his intent to retire. And I thought, ‘Now’s the time.’”
He said he’s been a practicing attorney for 31 years year and now his children are grown and out of college.
“I have been a trial attorney. That’s one of the most important rights to guard for citizens. And now I’ve served on a few civil cases,” Patillo said.
He called it “a perishable skill,” saying an attorney has to do it a lot to maintain that skill.
He moved to Kerrville in October 1995, first in a solo practice, and later in a new firm he formed. He’s worked with three partners for 14 years.
“In a way, becoming judge here is all intimidating,” he said. “It’s both civil and criminal cases, generally felonies.”
216th Judicial District
The 216th is a "general jurisdiction" court, meaning this judge presides over all kinds of cases, both criminal and civil. His criminal docket includes more serious crimes, or felonies, of all levels.
The 216th District Judge hears state jail felonies like serious cases of theft or possession of controlled substances; up through third-degree, second-degree, and first-degree felonies; to capital, or death-penalty felony cases like murder of a law enforcement officer or murder while committing another felony.
Criminal cases come from the two grand juries held each year. When the district attorney decides to file a criminal case against a person it must first be presented to a grand jury, made up of ordinary citizens. The jury must find that there is "probable cause" that the accused committed a crime, and agree to return a "true bill of indictment" in the case, before the accused can be put on trial.
"The grand jury is a filter between the legal system and the people," Williams said before leaving office. "It is one of the rights in the U.S. Constitution, there to protect individuals from the power of the government."
He says if the grand jury isn't convinced, and votes that there will be "no bill," that's the end of the case. If the grand jury feels it needs more information, it can also "pass" the case, as when they are waiting for more evidence.
Only if the accused is indicted does the District Judge proceed. He then sets bail and decides on pre-trial confinement, and schedules two conferences and the trial. If necessary, he also appoints an attorney to represent the accused. During the two conferences the district attorney and the defense attorney can file and respond to motions, and discuss plea bargains.
Defendants have a right to a speedy trial, and the main problem with that is the processing of evidence. The state-run laboratories that run forensic tests on evidence in his cases have a six-month to a year backlog, and DNA evidence can take even longer.
The civil side of this caseload is more varied.
"Just about as many conflicts as people can get into can lead to a civil lawsuit. Anybody who has the filing fee can come into the district court office and sue someone," Williams said. So civil suits can include business disputes, torts or claims of injury, condemnations, real estate, banking, family conflict, contracts, or many more.
After the civil suit is filed, the person or business filed against can file an answer. Then the process of discovery requires each side to provide information and call expert witnesses, before proceeding to trial. But Williams said he always requires both sides to consider mediation.
"I wouldn’t allow a civil trial without a mediator," he said. "We have the Hill Country Alternative Dispute Resolution Center, and others, who can help solve disputes. In fact, mediation can resolve most cases, and can also provide a solution as early as possible. That really helps, since the more testimony the sides hear, and the more legal expenses they pay, the more their anger grows."
Williams said district judges also have a lot of administrative duties. In Texas they are responsible for hiring and supervising the county auditor, and they must see to the administrative side of running the court system, including "moving a lot of paperwork."
Judges are also on-call 24/7, working with all law enforcement agencies on search warrants, emergency protection orders, and other documents needed outside normal business hours.
That paperwork pile got deeper for court matters during COVID-19, Williams said last week, because so many hearings were being held by virtual meetings. Each one was followed by extra sets of notarized paperwork to document their work on all sides.
Now it's Williams’ turn to step down as district judge, he says. He plans on doing some volunteering in mission work alongside his wife Debbie, trying his hand at mediation, and continuing on the bench as a visiting judge.
He says he also wants more time with their grandkids. Taylor, their son, is an attorney in San Antonio, and he and his wife Ali have three children. The Williams' daughter, Lauren, and her husband Chris Spaulding live in Boerne, and have two boys.
Williams says his decade on the 216th's bench has been a very fulfilling time to address the issues of the people who appeared before him, and he's thankful for the opportunity to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.