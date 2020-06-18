Local teen organizes Kerrville event for leukemia and lymphoma awareness

When Gracie Morris found out in January 2019 that her aunt had Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, it felt like her whole world cracked open.
“It was scary and shocking,” said Morris, a 17-year-old rising senior at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic High School in Kerrville. “My family has been fortunate and had not gone through any tragedy of this magnitude before.”
For Morris, she said the news served as kind of a “wakeup call,” opening her eyes to the fragility of life.
“We learned we could never take anything for granted, because of how fast things can change,” she said.
Initially, Morris said she felt helpless, but one thing was clear: She wanted to find a way to help, a plan which culminated in Saturday evening’s Virtual Climb in Kerrville – a local walk for love and lymphoma awareness.
Last year, her aunt, Connie Morris of Dallas, underwent chemotherapy and a stem-cell transplant, and Morris said the family rallied around her to help.
“My aunt’s single and doesn’t have kids, but we have a pretty big family on my dad’s side, and everyone wanted to make sure she didn’t feel alone,” Morris said. “We already were close, but it brought us even more close together – and I definitely think it made us appreciate one another so much more.”
One cousin made a number of bracelets – lime-green, the color of lymphoma cancer awareness – for the whole family to demonstrate solidarity and support. And today, her aunt is in remission.
But Morris knew she wanted to do something to support others with similar struggles, right here in her home community of Kerrville.
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the largest voluntary health agency devoted to blood cancer in the world, had planned a Big Climb in San Francisco for June 13, where participants were to climb to the top of the Salesforce Tower to raise awareness and funds for the society.
But, due to coronavirus, the event evolved into a virtual climb in which entrants anywhere in the world could participate by taking the 1,762 steps – or 8,810 walking strides – that would equal the height of San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower.
Morris knew immediately that she had to bring the Virtual Climb to Kerrville.
“I created an Instagram called ‘No One Fights Alone’ and promoted it on there, and had other friends and family posting about it on Facebook,” she said.
Morris also created a GoFundMe to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, setting a goal of $1,000 – a goal which she ultimately surpassed nearly four times over, raising approximately $3,700 in donations.
“Many people from out of town who couldn’t attend the walk donated because they still wanted to help,” Morris said.
On Saturday evening at 6 p.m., friends, family and others – about 20 in total, including Our Lady of the Hills Catholic High School Principal Therese Schwarz – gathered at Louise Hayes Park to begin their Virtual Climb.
“We headed toward G Street and once we got there, we turned around and walked back toward the bridge, where my dad and grandparents waited with waters and Gatorades for those walking – and then we walked from the bridge to the Dietert Center and then back to the bridge,” Morris said, outlining the route participants took to achieve their 8,810 walking strides.
Morris was excited to see so many Kerrville residents come together to support lymphoma and leukemia survivors.
“I’ve always been interested in the medical field,” said Morris, who plans to major in biology and pre-med and hopes to become a doctor. “With college coming up I wanted to do a project with something in the medical field, and this Virtual Climb was something that meant something to me and was so personal to me. I thought, ‘What better thing to do to help my aunt and bring awareness to a disease that affects so many other people, too?’”
Morris said she would encourage other young people who don’t necessarily consider themselves community organizers to push themselves outside of their comfort zone.
Do research in advance when planning a project like this one, she advised.
“I didn’t know that much about (lymphoma) until the Climb, but I read more about it,” she said. “And putting yourself out there can be scary, but if it’s something you’re passionate about and educated about, everyone will support you.”
Morris said she considers herself a shy person, but felt good about “putting herself out there” to organize the event.
Asked if she was happy with the results, she responded without hesitation: “Yes, 100 percent.”
