Tips for dealing with plants during drought

The merciless drought and heat now lingering over the Texas Hill Country are expected to continue at least two more months, so the challenge facing everyone is protecting our water resources while trying to maintain our trees, yards, and plants from the brutal weather.
Last week the City Kerrville moved into Stage 2 of its drought restrictions plan and announced they were no longer harvesting water from the Guadalupe River at the treatment plant, plus were cutting back on the amount of groundwater being withdrawn from wells that provide water to city residents.
Many of the unincorporated areas of the county served by Aqua Texas or other water suppliers have been operating on Stage 2 restrictions for quite some time already. The restrictions, like the city uses, primarily dictate a schedule of days and times that property owners can use water and include a number of other restrictions mandated on the use of water.
Without substantial rain, conditions will continue to worsen, and the underground aquifers will continue to suffer, as will the rivers.
Plant Haus 2 employee Kayla Gordon offered several suggestions late last week to local residents who are struggling to keep trees and plants alive during the, now third year of the drought in Kerr County. Currently most of Kerr County is in the highest drought category of “exceptional drought,” according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Gordon, who has worked at Plant Haus for almost a decade, describes herself as “self-taught” and said much of what she knows she has learned from longtime Plant Haus manager Trena Collins.
“Do not ‘extra water’ plants, lawn or trees that have not had that amount of watering before the drought. People are watering too much. Trees only need a good soaking once a week,” Gordon said.
Gordon said mulch helps retain the moisture in the ground but should not be piled up against the tree trunk itself. She added that if mulch is used, the best to use is organic mulch and to monitor the mulch for insect infestation and take proper action if that occurs.
Many trees, most notably live oaks, showing distress during the drought have leaves that are brown and dying on the end of the branches. Live oaks which have survived the oak wilt in the past are especially susceptible to the current drought. One of the most noticeable losses are the ash juniper (mountain cedar) trees that are dying throughout the Hill Country. Allergy sufferers are not complaining about that happening, for sure, but the dead or dying cedar create huge additional fuel for wildfires.
“Outdoor plants that are planted in pots will need more water. Water thoroughly and let the water run out the hole in the bottom of the pot. Putting a tray under the pot and catching the water is best so the water can be retained on days when you can’t water,” Gordon said. She also said plant owners could store water for use on non-watering days.
“Fungus is increasing because of the overwatering that people are doing and because of the higher humidity. I encourage people not to over-water. Soak the grass once a week no more than one inch in depth,” Gordon said.
Gordon said people are coming to Plant Haus and saying that their plants are wilting from the heat and asking what to do to help the plants.
“It is normal for most plants to wilt in the heat of the day. The only time to be concerned, is if the plants are wilted early in the morning. If that occurs, add additional water. Also only use organic fertilizer on the plants this time of year, but be careful not to over-fertilize,” Gordon said.
She also recommends that fertilization of yards or plants wait until the weather cools, “hopefully in September” and at that time apply good organic fertilizer with a pre-emergent added to control weeds.
Many of their customers who have rainwater collection systems or rain barrels are suffering because there has been no rain this summer to provide for landscape watering.
“We will begin receiving tomato and pepper plants soon for fall planting. In September we will start getting the fall vegetable plants. We need to all pray for rain,” Gordon added.
Texas A&M defines a drought as a period of abnormally dry weather that persists long enough to produce serious hydrologic (water) imbalance. Droughts have wide-ranging adverse economic, environmental, and social impacts as rivers, reservoirs, groundwater levels and soil moisture all drop.
Drought resistant plants recommended by Texas A&M for the Texas Hill Country include Plumbago, Esperanza, Coral Honeysuckle, and Pride of Barbados. Others recommended include Sweet Autumn Sage, Witch Hazel and the Four Nerve Daisy. The most popular drought resistant tree recommended is the Texas Pistachio.
Some experts have predicted the current drought could last up to seven years, which makes it even more important to practice conservation of water resources now and in the future. The use of water for irrigation purposes is estimated to be as much as 40 percent of the total water use. For several years the City of Kerrville has treated and stored the treated water from its sewage plant for use on golf courses, athletic fields and other uses to help alleviate the use of potable (drinking water).
A great resource for additional information on helping trees, plants, and lawns to survive the drought and other programs is available from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service locally or online at http://agrilife.tamu. edu.
Another resource with valuable information for local residents is a group of knowledgeable volunteers who give guidance and answer questions on a variety of topics is the Hill Country Master Gardeners, who have their office inside the Kerr County AgriLife Extension building adjacent to the Hill County Youth Event Center at 3775 Hwy 27.
The Hill Country Master Gardeners are now accepting applications for their 2024 Master Gardener Certification Course. The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2023. The course is taught in February and March and costs $200 to participate. For more information call the extension office at (830) 257-6568.
