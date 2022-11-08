Election results are in: Animal shelter proposition passes, others fail

Voters in Kerr County approved only one of the three bond proposals on Tuesday’s general election ballot. A total of 22,580 ballots were cast in both the early voting period and Tuesday which was 57.80 percent percent of the registered voters in Kerr County.
Proposition C for $5.75 million will build an new animal control facility on county-owned property on Spur 100 was approved by a 55 percent in favor to 45 percent against final vote outcome.
Propositions A and B failed by very similar numbers. Prop A for $13.6 million would have built a new West Kerr Annex, moved the Kerr County Tax Assessor Collector’s office to county owned property on Earl Garrett Street, funded the state-mandated enlargement of the Kerr County Court at Law jury room, provided for security updates at the courthouse and constructed a 20,000 square foot storage facility on the property on Spur 100. Proposition A final results showed that 60 percent of the voters were against the proposal while 40 percent approved.
Proposition B for $8 million would have made significant renovations and improvements to the Kerr County Youth Event Center’s indoor arena. In the final vote tally only 42 percent of the voters approved and 58 percent of the voters disapproved of the bond proposal.
“We are pleased that Proposition C passed, but the county’s needs proposed in Prop A and Prop B are still needs, not wants, and we are going to have to address those situations some way, somehow, in the very near future,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
Kelly said, “the economic headwinds were formidable” and county leaders were well aware of the challenge they were facing by going ahead with the bond election at this time.
Todd Bock, leader of the community group that worked three years on the bond program, said the group was proud to represent Propositions A, B and C to the voters of Kerr County.
“We thank all Kerr County voters for showing up at the polls. Kerr County citizens will benefit tremendously from our new animal control facility,” Bock said.
He said the community will now need to find another way to address the challenges with the courthouse, West Kerr Annex, storage, tax office and Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“I can’t express enough gratitude for the dedication of the County CIP and the Community Supporting Kerr County Committee,” Bock added.
CIP member Fred Henneke, a former county judge, expressed disappointment that Propositions A and B failed to pass.
“The voters have spoken. I regret the results. This will leave Kerr County sadly lacking for the future,” Henneke said.
Kerrville Pets Alive board president Karen Guerriero said she was thrilled that Proposition C had been approved.
“I am very grateful that Kerr County residents saw the need for a new animal control facility that will provide a safe and healthy environment for not only the impounded homeless animals but also the staff and the public that comes to the shelter,” Guerriero said, “because the current facility is not adequate for animals or humans.”
Guerriero said Pets Alive members are looking forward to working with the county as they move forward with planning and constructing the new facility to best serve the county.
“I am very disappointed that the other two bond proposals failed. It hurts my heart, but I have to celebrate the Prop C victory,” Guerriero said. “The other two proposals were much needed also. I appreciate all of the work that was put in by so many people to prepare and present the proposals to the community.”
JP Precinct 4
Incumbent Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Ragsdale handily defeated write-in candidate Dwight Snider. Ragsdale garnered over 85 percent of the total vote.
“I am pleasantly surprised at the total vote count. Dwight worked hard and I want to compliment his dedication,” Ragsdale said, “and I want to add that he was the nicest opponent I’ve ever had.”
Ragsdale said he is looking forward to serving Kerr County for another term and is humbled by the support he received.
Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District
Laurie Lowe defeated incumbent Jeeper Ragsdale in the race for the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District Board of Director seat representing the residents of Precinct 4.
“I want to thank all the people who helped in this campaign and also the voters who did their homework and researched the Headwaters issues,” Lowe said. “I’m looking forward to lending a hand with the other Headwaters board members to continue to protect the aquifers that provide water to the residents of Kerr County.”
State representatives
Incumbent Andrew Murr easily won re-election in the race for State Representative District 53 and Pete Flores was elected to represent District 24 in the Texas Senate.
“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to serve the Hill Country plus West and South Texas residents in District 53 again. I am humbled by the overwhelming support from so many in the district,” Murr said, “and I look forward to continuing to work on issues that are important to our rural Texas values.”
Flores also relayed his appreciation on election night.
