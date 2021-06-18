Taking great memories with him

After more than 40 years of service to Crenwelge Motors, Steve Bradshaw was honored at a surprise retirement party Saturday evening at an event that included family, friends and customers, at the Dietert Center.
“I was really surprised,” Bradshaw said. “My wife, Rose, and our friend Waverly Jones really were able to keep it from me.”
Bradshaw was hired in October of 1980 by the family patriarch, Milton Crenwelge.
“I moved here from Indiana and became the service manager here in Kerrville,” Bradshaw said. “And I’ve been working here ever since. We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years.”
Bradshaw said when he first started, he wore many hats in the service department and managed only two technicians.
“Our parts inventory was kept on index cards and our repair orders were all hand-written,” Bradshaw said. “The changes have been massive, mostly with technology, both in the office and on the vehicles.”
According to Bradshaw, he was constantly attending schools to keep up with the changing landscape of the automobile service industry.
“We would go to Houston or Dallas to attend school, as well as take online classes,” Bradshaw said.
Before transferring to the Fredericksburg dealership two years ago, Bradshaw managed nine technicians, two service advisors and two parts department personnel, he said.
“To put things in perspective, when I first started, air conditioning in vehicles was an option that customers paid extra for,” Bradshaw said. “We had to continually keep up with the changes and how to work on them. For example, at one point manufacturers began converting to fuel-injection systems. The radios went from simple AM/FM to 8 tracks, CDs and now satellite. New drive systems such as front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive were introduced.”
Bradshaw said he always enjoyed learning the new technology and procedures.
“It’s always good to keep learning, but I knew it was my time to retire after 40 years and seven months on the job,” Bradshaw said.
Health issues were a big driver in his decision to finally retire.
“I’ve had two heart attacks … one in 2000 and another in 2019,” Bradshaw said.
Still yet, the decision was not an easy one.
“The Crenwelge family took me in as one of their own. I always felt like a member of their family, because that is the way the treated me,” Bradshaw said. “Just like when I had my second heart attack. When I finally came to after the surgery, Tim was right there by my bedside.”
Another example of caring Bradshaw shared was in the early days of his career.
“One of the jobs I had was acting as the warranty clerk. It was too busy during the day to do the work, so I always did it at night, after hours,” Bradshaw said. “One night, it was winter and very cold, I was working at my desk. I didn’t have an office at that time. I was using an overhead light to work from and before I knew it, someone was behind me. It was Milton. He asked what I was doing and I told him. I was wearing a heavy jacket and stocking cap. He told me to go home and get warm. The next day I came to work, there was a contractor there building me an office. I’ve never worked for anyone that treated their employees so special.”
Three years later, Milton called Bradshaw into his office for an important discussion.
“He told me that Tim was finishing college and would be coming to run the Kerrville dealership. He asked me if I thought I would be happy working for him. I told him I absolutely would,” Bradshaw said. “I’ve been working for Tim since that time and he has become a very dear friend to me.”
Bradshaw said he always had confidence that Tim Crenwelge would be successful.
“I understood that he knew how the auto industry worked and could tell he was a sharp kid,” Bradshaw said. “Not that we haven’t had disagreements, but I can tell you that in 99 percent of them, Tim was right and I was wrong.”
So, with such special relationships in the dealership, Bradshaw said his retirement is bitter-sweet.
“I will miss the Crenwelges and the employees, but I will also miss our customers,” Bradshaw said. “We have very loyal customers, who we’ve come to know well over the years.”
One such customer is Kay Robertson, who was in attendance at Bradshaw’s party Saturday night.
“Steve has always taken such good care of us,” Robertson said. “When my husband, Joe, passed away 13 years ago, I told Steve that I didn’t know anything about cars, so he was going to have to treat me like he would his own mother … and he has. He makes sure I get my oil changed in time and makes sure I am never without a vehicle. They don’t make them like Steve and the Crenwelge family any more.”
Tim Crenwelge took a moment to praise Bradshaw Saturday night as well.
“Not only has Steve been such an integral part of our business and growth here in Kerrville, but over the years he has become a very dear friend of mine,” Tim said. “I told him that I hope when he drives by the dealership, that he feels pride when he looks at the dealership today and remembers how it has grown from when we first started meagerly, way back when.”
Tim said his family first leased the property the dealership was on and then over the years purchased 19 more parcels of land surrounding it to become the dealership it is today.
“We couldn’t have done it without our loyal customers,” Tim said. “And you know why our customers were so loyal? It was because of Steve Bradshaw and how he always took care of them in the service department.”
While he has only had a few days of retirement under his belt, Bradshaw said he plans to enjoy life with Rose and take things easy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.