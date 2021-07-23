There are dogs and cats waiting at Kerr County Animal Services for new homes; and their companionship could enrich people’s lives.
Nichole Golden said Texas law says all dogs and cats must be restrained by their owners, to fulfill what the law calls “care, custody and control.”
“This department enforces the state law, but under the current interlocal agreement between Kerr County and the City of Kerrville, there’s a difference of opinion about enforcement between dealing with dogs and with cats,” Golden said.
She said they have to ask callers where they live, if they call, because the right answer for each individual question depends first on whether the caller lives inside the city limits of Kerrville or outside those limits in Kerr County.
Adoptions, impounds
Golden said this county department works with both the public and with organized rescue groups to increase adoption of dogs and cats.
That includes some people willing to foster a dog or cat temporarily until a permanent placement can be found.
Last week at the facility on Loop 534, Golden had one adult female cat to check on, and out of the 24 “runs” in the dog kennel building, she was greeted by six dogs. The rest of the cages were empty.
And none of the quarantine, restricted or other kennels had any occupants.
But the reality is, that situation can change over the course of a day.
She said a rescue group had claimed multiple dogs the day before, and one still in custody was awaiting reclamation by its owner.
On a related note, Golden said the staff at KCAS doesn’t loan “live traps” to citizens anymore.
“Over the years, we bought the traps with county money; and few were returned,” she said. “Now we only have a few left, for use by our officers,” Golden said.
Staff
Golden said the local facility has 13 employees; and because some are on call 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year including holidays, all 13 aren’t on duty all at the same time.
They have five animal control officers on duty on varying shifts.
There are two full-time kennel technicians; two part-time kennel techs, two office personnel; and Reagan Givens and Sean Gore are the two sworn officers.
Givens also oversees both Animal Services and the county’s Environmental Health Department.
Golden said she personally would prefer to have a director fulltime over Animal Services again to help the department.
She said they accept volunteer help during business hours; and have had volunteers come in to exercise the animals outdoors in the fenced area, and help socialize them.
“Some come to exercise the dogs but mainly over three-day holiday weekends,” she said. “We have fenced areas for the volunteers to work with the animals. And it helps with adoptions, because the dogs and cats are calmer and quieter when the prospective adopters come to visit.”
She said the volunteers fill out liability waivers.
“But right now, we pretty much know all of them.”
She said currently there’s no “foster program” for impounded dogs and cats through this county department. But the Kerrville Pets Alive volunteer group is trying to do some of that work.
Potential adoptive owners
Golden described their procedure for talking with people who visit the office, saying they want to adopt a dog or cat.
First, they try to have a conversation with the person to get some background. Do they want a 90-pound dog? Do they live in an apartment and only have a small patio for outside space?
Second, they take the person through the facility to look at what animals are available.
Third, the staff can let them consider any available animal at the shelter except those on “owner reclamation hold” or if the dog or cat is spoken for by a rescue group. And the new adoptee pays a $50 fee.
Fourth, the staff gets both a physical address and a mailing address from the person plus some other information. The adopters also get a form to sign, specifying that spaying or neutering are required within four weeks.
Fifth, a KCAS staff member contacts the new pet owner within four weeks to ask if the pet was “fixed” or not; and reminds the person to get that done as soon as possible, if it wasn’t. Area veterinarians send notices to KCAS, too, so that’s one way they know to ask.
And sometimes if they see a purebred dog that was adopted, later pictured on Facebook with the owner saying it’s available for breeding, they know the new owner bought it to use it that way and make money.
“Sometimes, before, we’d get in a purebred something, and we had people literally fighting over it,” she said.
“‘Desirable’ dogs are usually small and fluffy. That ranks higher.”
Golden said they strive to deal with reputable rescue organizations including the Freeman-Fritts Animal Welfare Society here and KPA. Golden sends photos of available animals to them.
And the KCAS staff posts pictures on Facebook of the dogs and cats that they have adopted out or are rescued by one of those organizations.
“But even rescue groups get full, especially during puppy and kitten season,” she said. “Overall the rescue groups are more dependable than the public. Sometimes a representative comes to get the animal. Sometimes they work with animal transportation services that drives across states to other states’ shelters.”
Golden said during COVID, in general their numbers were down; and people only came into the facility by appointment.
Golden said the facility doesn’t have a veterinarian on their staff, so they don’t offer spay or neuter services. That procedure is done by veterinarians in and around Kerrville.
She said if people adopt a dog or cat that is pregnant, the KCAS staff can give the person a “sterilization agreement” that makes it possible to split the cost between the new owner and the county. She said it costs about $200 to spay a 100-pound dog, for example.
There are rules/fees attached to surrendering a pet to KCAS; and those animals can be euthanized by the KCAS staff, by law. The owners are told that; and Golden said quite a few say, “I don’t care.”
Advisory Board
Golden said Kerr County has an Advisory Board to work with this county department, a board formed by volunteers who in the beginning agreed to meet once a month.
This is optional for Kerr County, she said; but if the county population rises to 75,000 or more, it’s required by state law.
County liaisons
Kerr County Commissioners Jonathan Letz and Harley Belew are the assigned liaisons to work with the Animal Services Department operations, Golden said.
Location, office hours
The Animal Services facility is located at 3600 Loop 534, at the traffic light at the Loop and Singing Wind Drive. Office hours continue to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed 12 noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
“For weekends or after-hours or on holidays, the pet owner should call either the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office or the Kerrville Police Department, depending on where the caller lives,” she said.
The facility can use donations of clean newspapers to line cages; dog and cat toys and food, blankets and towels, chew bones and treats; and cat litter.
