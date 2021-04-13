Peterson Health cancels Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments

As of today, April 13, FDA and CDC have recommended a pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Peterson Health is following their recommendation and has decided to cancel the April 16 vaccine clinic. We will make a decision regarding the April 22nd clinic as more information becomes available.
Peterson Health’s self-scheduling vaccine registration link will be closed until further notice.
Peterson Health recognizes the continued need for our community to be vaccinated. We will be working toward getting the Moderna vaccine in hopes of re-opening our self-scheduler for future appointments.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make this important decision for the safety of our community.
