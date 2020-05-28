Kerr man facing multiple charges after concerning behavior

A 23-year-old Kerrville man remains in custody after multiple incidents reported to police, as well as warnings posted on social media.
Artemiy Lugin was arrested on May 14 on an indecent exposure charge.
According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Chuck Bocock, Lugin was observed engaged in an indecent activity inside his car in the 800 block of Guadalupe Street at 8 p.m. on May 14.
The reporting party followed Lugin while on the phone with KPD. KPD officers made contact with Lugin, brought him to KPD, where an investigator conducted an interview, Bocock said.
“An arrest warrant was obtained for Indecent Exposure, a Class B misdemeanor, and the suspect was placed under arrest,” Bocock said.
Lugin was released on bond the next day.
A week later, KPD officers were called to the scene of a fast food establishment located in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on May 20 at 5:40 p.m., Bocock said.
According to reports, a female employee of the unnamed fast food establishment took a cup of water to Lugin, who was in the parking lot.
“Without provocation, the male (Lugin) picked up the rock and threw it at the employee, striking her in the head,” Bocock said. “The male picked up a larger rock and began chasing this victim (female employee).”
According to Bocock, a passing motorist and passenger saw Lugin chasing the victim and stopped to assist.
“The suspect threw a rock and struck one of these parties as well,” Bocock said.
After hearing screams from the parking lot, a second employee of the fast food establishment came out to see what whas happening, Bocock said.
“The second employee then asked the suspect why he was throwing rocks. The suspect then threw rocks at him and punched him in the face,” Bocock said.
KPD officers identified Lugin as the suspect and located him north of the location where the reported assault occurred.
Lugin was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bocock said.
Prior to these instances, Facebook posts flooded social media, claiming Lugin was “harrassing” young girls. Daily sightings were posted to keep his whereabouts known.
Lugin is listed as a homeless Kerrville resident by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and was also arrested on a criminal trespass charge on April 20. There are no prior arrest recorded locally.
Lugin remains in the Kerr County Jail pending bonds totalling $150,000.
