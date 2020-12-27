Center Point family loses home to fire

Center Point Volunteer Fire Department firefighters battled a blaze for hours Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Elm Pass Road, with assistance from the Kerrville Fire Department and Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
There were five occupants of the home at the time of the fire.
JaeLyn Walters, 23, said she heard what she thought was someone "spraying a hose on the side of the house," which prompted her to open the door to look outside.
Walters said she saw lattice in flames on the side of the house and immediately evacuated her three younger sisters and a female guest.
"I just started getting everyone out of the house," Walters said. "We got all of the humans out of the house, but we are missing some animals."
Walters said there was no time to grab any items from the home, including Christmas gifts and keepsakes.
The cause of the fire will be investigated, but no further details are available at this time.
Kerrville City Councilperson and business woman Brenda Hughes is collecting items to assist the family, who reportedly "lost everything" in the blaze.
Hughes is collecting the following:
• Women’s shoes size 9
• Women’s shirts size medium
• Women’s shirts size LG/XL
• Women’s jeans size 8-10
• Women’s jeans size 6/7
• Men’s shoes size 11
• Men’s jeans size 38x36
• Men’s jeans size 28x30
• Men’s shirts size XL
• Men’s shirts size M
All donations can be dropped off at Buzzies BBQ, located at 213 Schreiner St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.