SU to resume ‘normal operations’ in the Fall

With increased opportunities for vaccination for the general public and with continued declining COVID-19 cases, Schreiner University officials announced that the University has returned to normal operations and became accessible to the public on June 1, 2021.
“We think in-person learning is important and because we had great success bringing our students back to campus this year, we are ready to announce that we will be fully open and better-than-ever,” said Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick. “Our students, faculty and staff are ready to be back to normal and have a true college experience. The COVID-19 data, as well as student, parent and faculty feedback, show that it’s time to shift back to normal occupancy, opening residential and dining facilities to full capacity, and allowing the Schreiner Mountaineers athletics to resume a full schedule with regular attendance.” Intramural and club activities will also return to their regular schedules.
The campus will be open to visitors, including the community, families and friends. Mask requirements on campus and in University buildings have been rescinded. Travel restrictions will be lifted, and student trips abroad will be offered in the 2021-22 school year. Students are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but it will not be a requirement.
The 7-week block sessions started in Fall 2020 in response to the pandemic will continue. Instead of a traditional 15-week semester course schedule, the university offers two 7-week block sessions. “The 7-week block sessions were intended to give students flexibility during the pandemic, but it’s proven to improve academic success. Students prefer the shorter, condensed schedules, and their grades and participation show it,” said McCormick. In addition to the 7-week block sessions, Schreiner University took many steps over the past year to positively impact students’ learning experience by creating a high-flex learning environment that includes a combination of both in-person, live streaming, and online classes, investing in virtual learning capabilities and leveraging outdoor spaces and programming, such as the River Trail Trailhead on campus.
“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust if necessary,” said McCormick. “If the 2020-21 school year has taught us anything, it’s that we have to be flexible, stay resilient and quickly make changes to assure student success.”
Schreiner University’s Fall 2021 semester will begin Aug. 9 and end Nov. 23. Find out more at schreiner.edu.
