Local favorites return to Cailloux Theater stage, others planned

Hill Country favorites the Symphony of the Hills and the New Buddy Holly Band are planning to bring their special brand of entertainment to the stage of the Cailloux Theater soon.
The Symphony will present their annual "Pops" concert Saturday, Jan. 9, and The New Buddy Holly Band will be seen on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Like all events during this time of Covid-19 concerns, special steps are planned to help reduce the risk for both audiences and artists.
Social Distance seating will be provided, allowing no less than six feet of distance between pairs of seats. Face coverings will be required for all entering the facility, and all interactions with ushers and other volunteers and staff will be "contactless."
"We are working daily with visiting artists and our own staff to determine which events can and should continue as planned, and which should be postponed until a later date," said Jeffrey Brown, executive director of the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
"We encourage everyone to make plans that they feel are appropriate for them, but to check regularly with our website, www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com to see if there have been any late changes to our calendar. At this point, all dates are subject to change."
The Symphony of the Hills' annual "Pops" Concert will feature music from Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story" among other hits for the classical stage. Tickets for this concert start at just $25.
In a concert dubbed "10 Years Together," the New Buddy Holly Band, which has been playing across the Hill County since forming for a production of "The Buddy Holly Story" at Ingram's Point Theatre, will once again recreate the unique sounds of the early days of American "Rock-n-Roll."
This year's show will feature a return of popular guest artist Ruben Exum, who specializes in the Motown sound.
The group's leader, Greg Bitkower, reports that the band has spent many hours in the rehearsal studio adding literally dozens of new tunes to their show for this year.
The band will once again feature six members: Michael Martin on drums, Brad Shearhart on bass, Karen Billingsley on keyboard, Chris Huber on guitar, saxophonist David Isadore and Bitkower on guitars, with all members sharing vocal assignments during the evening.
"10 Years Together" will rock the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from just $20-$30, and good seats remain in all sections of the auditorium.
Tickets can be purchased at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, or by calling (830) 896-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.