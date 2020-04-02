Peterson Health: All healthcare services available, 84 tested for COVID-19

Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson assured the public that all healthcare-related services are still available under Governor Greg Abbott’s “Stay At Home” order, urged citizens to stay at home and announced that 84 patients have been tested for COVID-19 during a joint press conference held Thursday morning at Kerrville City Hall.
“I respect the efforts that our leadership in our city and county have done. It’s been well-balanced with those decisions with those decisions in supporting the governor’s executive order in implementing those essential services,” Edmondson said. “But what does that mean for healthcare specifically?”
Edmondson said the healthcare industry is not affected by Governor Greg Abbott’s “Stay at Home” order.
“In fact, I want to encourage you about several things,” Edmondson said. “First, continue to seek out your provider or primary care doctor or doctors, who take care of you. It is important that you ... even more so now ... stay healthy … by eating healthy, by doing the things you need to do to protect yourself. This doesn’t mean you can’t get out and go see your doctor. They are still open and available for you.”
Edmondson said essential healthcare includes hospital personnel, doctors, nurses, dentists, psychologists, physical and occupational therapists, social workers, chiropractors and “many beyond that.”
“Peterson Medical Associates, which is our group of doctors, is still open and are offering tele-medicine visits, both through the phone, and also through video tele-medicine,” Edmondson said. “You can call (830) 258-7762 to schedule a time to visit with Peterson Medical Associates, or call your primary care doctor in the community. They will offer tele-medicine as well.”
Edmondson said the Peterson Health Drive-thru Screening Clinic opened on Monday.
“I can tell you it has been a positive experience for us. It was something we were able to put together in a short period of time for the Hill Country and for Kerrville,” Edmondson said. “We have seen numerous patients come through there. We have screened many and have tested many as well.”
Edmondson said that of the patients being served by Peterson Health, a total of 84 have been tested for COVID-19.
“And, we have no testing results pending, meaning we have received all of those back and, as you know, only one has tested positive,” Edmondson said. “We hope that trend continues, but I expect to see more (positive COVID-19 results) and Peterson Health is prepared for that event.”
Edmondson encouraged all citizens to remain informed on COVID-19 through the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Department of Health & Human services, as well as the Peterson Health, city and county websites.
“As you know, on March 31, we did have our first positive COVID patient in Kerrville,” Edmondson said. “I’m thankful that it was somebody who was aware of what to do in the situation … was aware of how to take care of themselves. They self-isolated. They self-disclosed where they traveled and I will encourage you that it was not a community-acquired COVID-19 incident. It is strictly associated with travel outside of Kerrville.”
Edmondson said the local COVID-19 patient is recovering well at home.
“Peterson Health stands with you to fight this crisis,” Edmondson said. “Dealing with the most important moments in life, we are providing that compassionate, patient-centered care. That’s what we do. Our staff is dedicated and prepared to attack this virus with every effort possible.”
Edmondson then said “We’re feeling the same pressures you are … with family, with childcare, with finances and with work in general.”
“But we are committed and will continue to bring you the best healthcare in the Hill Country,” Edmondson said. “The crisis hasn’t changed who Peterson is. We’re going to continue to provide that excellent care to you and to our community and to our calling at Peterson Health.”
Edmondson then urged citizens to “stay at home. Be responsible in what you do as an individual. It’s not about you. It’s about others.”
He said the next 30 days are going to be tough for everyone.
“It’s for a short period of time for a window of great opportunity,” Edmondson said.
