Asking for help to find lost bracelet

Lisa Wagner of Kerrville is a rural mail carrier for the Kerrville Post Office; and she has been looking for a lost tennis bracelet that went missing along her delivery route.
Wagner said she has a good relationship with the postal customers along her rural route; and she hopes they can help her by looking around their mail boxes, too, while she keeps on looking for herself.
“I’ve had that bracelet for about 25 years. It’s a gold tennis bracelet with emerald stones set into it, my birthstone,” Wagner said. “It means so much to me because my parents gave it to me. I’m offering a reward, if somebody finds it.”
She notified the Hill Country Community Journal on Oct. 28 about this loss; and continues to look at each stop along her mail delivery route, hoping to find the lost bracelet.
Wagner’s mail route as a “rural carrier” begins each weekday morning at the Main Post Office where she collects the envelopes and packages and other items that are “put up” for her; and loads them into (and onto) her personal car that has been altered for right-hand controls.
Many items go inside with her, while packages are sometimes loaded onto a rack on the rear or into a luggage rack on top.
She said she had to add the rooftop rack in the last year or two, under COVID, when more people were getting packages from mail orders.
Then she leaves the main Post Office about mid-morning and drives east along Bandera Highway, to Riverside Road, to State Highway 27, Peterson Farm Road, the Mooney Aircraft facility, Creekwood Estates, Hilltop and adjacent streets, to the neighborhoods near the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport and Johnson Road, to the end of Spur 100 and back. And the route ends at the Kerr County Road & Bridge Department at Spur 100 and State Highway 27 East.
“I think I reached through the net around the packages for a package, and the clasp on my bracelet got caught on that.
“I know my people on my route after two and a half years, and they know me. And I know all their dogs and carry treats for the dogs.
“At the end of that day in late October, I knew which packages I had and which porches I went to. And I retraced all my steps the next day. But I didn’t find the bracelet,” Wagner said.
“I’m just hopeful. I really believe I will get it back,” she said.
Wagner is offering a reward for the return of her bracelet; and anyone who finds it can contact her at her cell phone at (561) 352-8354 and leave her a message.
Background
Wagner said she started with the Kerrville Post Office six years ago, after living in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. She said her parents and some other family members live here; and she moved to a home outside Kerrville in 2013.
“I joined the Post Office as a rural carrier. They have about 17 rural carriers in the Kerrville Post Office, and it’s different from the other carriers. Each one of us had to start as a substitute and learn every route. It’s very stressful. And now I’m out by myself doing my own thing. And we can wear t-shirts with the Post Office logo, not uniforms like the others.”
She said rural carriers must have their own vehicle, not one of the P.O. trucks more familiar in town. And they each must have a back-up vehicle ready for instant use when needed.
“When I started, I had a Ford Fusion and would get out of it at each stop and run to the individual mail boxes. Then we got a kit for $500 to adapt my Nissan Xterra, and my husband Robert, who’s pretty handy, changed my car to right-hand pedals. And I can sit in the right seat and steer with my left hand and put out the mail out the right window.”
She said she puts about 42 miles per day, five days a week on her vehicle. “And my husband changes my tires and oil, too.”
Wagner is waiting every day for a happy message on her cell phone that someone along her mail delivery route has found her lost birthstone bracelet.
