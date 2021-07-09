The City of Kerrville expanded their public safety efforts during Sunday’s Fourth on the River celebration, thanks to a partnership with BCFS, who provided a highly technical Emergency Operations unit and equipment for the event.
“BCFS has been supporting us for the past five years or so,” Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney said. “It is part of an existing agreement and the technology and facility are a tremendous resource.”
Maloney said city staff, to include KFD, Kerrville Police Department, administration, streets department and parks and recreation department, have been meeting for the past six weeks preparing for as many possible emergency scenarios as they could.
“We’ve expanded our operation this year to provide a Unified Command Center, with (KPD) Chief (Chris) McCall and me serving as incident commanders,” Maloney said. “We have staff from fire, police, streets and parks all reporting here at this central location.”
The preparations were based on an estimated 8,000 guests inside the park and an additional 8,000 citizens within a half-mile radius of the park.
Maloney said a total of 12 KFD emergency medical services and fire staff were on hand for the event. McCall said 24 police officers were on duty at the park as well. Maloney said a total 70 city staff were involved in the emergency operations efforts on Sunday.
“We have both uniformed and plain clothes officers on the premises,” McCall said. “We began coverage last night (Saturday) patrolling the park overnight and will remain on scene through tomorrow morning (Monday).”
Equipment provided by BCFS includes light towers to help attendees navigate walkways once the fireworks were over, satellite radio systems and utility vehicles for staff to use to travel on the premises.
The radio system operates on its own frequency, allowing all 70 emergency operations staff to communicate directly in real time.
Inside the mobile command unit, fixed television screens are in place and connected to surveillance cameras on site to allow commanders to monitor the crowd and surrounding park areas.
“We are also monitoring the weather with these screens and national news,” McCall said.
In addition, a dedicated telecommunications area is in place to facilitate the use of an emergency operations dispatcher, who was fielding calls for assistance from both citizens and first responders in and around the event location.
“We are hoping for an uneventful day, but we are prepared for whatever may come,” Maloney said. “We’ve been planning for this for weeks. This is the biggest coordinated effort we have had to-date and BCFS is key to making it happen.”
Maloney said KFD personnel were also on hand to man a first aid station, which they have done in the past.
McCall said through their extensive planning, they were able to identify some needed changes to assist both guests and first responders.
“One of the changes we made this year is to close down lanes on the Sidney Baker bridge, dedicating the outside lanes to emergency traffic,” McCall said. “Part of the thinking behind that is to allow for pedestrian safety, as well providing ingress and egress to emergency vehicles in and out of the park.”
With the heavy flow of traffic that comes with large events, McCall said keeping the flow of traffic open between Peterson Regional Medical Center and the park was very important.
Despite a brief rain delay, all indications are that the event was carried out smoothly.
