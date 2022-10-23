City Council approves formation of PFC

Kerrville City Council members approved the formation of a Public Facility Corporation during their regular meeting, held Oct. 11. A PUC will allow for the facilitation of creating access to affordable housing, and to address the current workforce housing shortage.
The measure passed by a split vote, with Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson, Mayor Judy Eychner, Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr. and Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes voting in favor and Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia voting against.
Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes presented the proposed action, explaining the purpose and scope of creating such an entity.
“This is part of Kerrville 2050,” Hornes said. “We have an entire chapter in Kerrville 2050 dedicated to housing and all the various types that we desire and want in town and several of the action items directly relate to finding potential funding sources and mechanisms to allow for workforce housing.”
Hornes said a single family workforce housing project is currently under way on land donated by the City of Kerrville.
Hornes cited a 2019 Housing Study and Strategic Plan, where it was determined that 3,000 residential units were needed to address current needs and future growth.
“Whether those are single family homes, duplexes, multi-family … all different varieties and for a whole host of income levels,” Hornes said. “Whether it’s retirees or folks who are looking for attainable housing … that workforce housing section of it.”
Within that 2019 study, Hornes said the formation of a Public Facilities Corporation was named as a possible solution for the housing issues.
Hornes noted that some of the largest employers in Kerrville have all said that availability of workforce housing is currently a challenge for recruitment of staff.
The creation of a PFC provides for “another tool in the toolbox for the city to use” to achieve the goal of creating additional attainable housing.
Under this program, Hornes said, the city would create the PFC pursuant to Chapter 303 of the Texas Local Government Code.
Hornes explained that the PFC, which is designed specifically for owning and financing public facilities.
“The PFC then becomes a nonprofit, acting on behalf of the city or the sponsors of the public facility corporation,” Hornes said.
Hornes said the PFC could be governed by the city council or a body appointed by council.
“A lot of times, in cities our size, the city council is the board of the public facility corporation,” Hornes said.
He said that once the facility is built, under the PFC guidelines, 50 percent of the residents must earn less than 80 percent of the city’s median income, which is $58,720 annually.
“There is no investment by the public facility corporation,” Hornes said. “There is no dollar amount that the city has to put forward.”
However, he said that property itself would become tax-exempt under the PFC rules.
“So, if this goes forward, wherever there is a public facility corporation apartment complex or housing project, those are tax-exempt as long as the meet the requirements,” Hornes said. “That means city taxes, county taxes or school taxes.”
While there was much discussion on theoretical projects and how that might look under a PFC, Hornes said the issue before council was strictly to vote on whether to form a PFC, saying that no disussions on specific, proposed properties could occur until the PFC is formed.
Brad Barnett, president of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke in favor of forming a PFC.
“I just want to applaud you guys for potentially moving forward with this project,” Barnett said. “We have worked closely with the city and developers, doing what I think the chamber does best, in being that convener of large groups. I think this will be a great additional tool in our toolbox as we continue to build an even better Kerrville.”
Barnett said that local businesses struggle with staffing issues due to the shortage of affordable housing.
Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Health, also spoke in favor of creating the PFC.
“I come to you on behalf of Peterson Health,” Edmondson said. “I support anything the council will do to be creative and add another resource to your tools to provide attainable or affordable housing.
Edmondson said Peterson Health is growing.
“We’re limited in growth, based on being able to recruit employees,” Edmondson said. “Not only nurses, but our EVF staff, food service staff, who can’t afford the $1,000-$1,200 a month rent. Can they afford the $800 or $750 a month rent … yes.”
Edmondson said he recently lost a food service employee who was communiting from San Antonio, but could not afford the price of gasoline and could not locate a place to live.
Citizen George Baroody spoke out against the formation of a PFC, citing the loss of property taxes to local entities.
Baroody also quoted from a University of Texas study on PFCs, saying that the study identified pitfalls for municipalities.
Councilman Roman Garcia voted against the formation of the PFC, citing lack of city oversight.
Citation of Merit
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney issued a Citation of Merit to Lt. Monty Johnson for his efforts in helping organize and facilitate active threat training for multiple area first responders. The exercise included KFD, Kerrville Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and local constables, utilitzing the former Hal Peterson Middle School before it was demolished.
“We really came together as a group, from law enforcement and public safety, and did some of the active shooter training,” Maloney said. “One of the reasons I think, and I’ve talked with (KPD) Chief McCall, is because of Lt. Monty Johnson and what he was able to bring to the table and really allow us to provide professional and high quality training.”
Maloney said Johnson joined KFD in 1997 and rose through the ranks to lieutenant.
“Recently, he accepted the responsibility as a medical team leader for the SOU (KPD Special Operations Unit) for the tactical paramedics and is a member of the KFD Active Threat Task Force,” Maloney said. “He is an ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) instructor and has provided tactical training over the past decade to various agencies.”
Maloney said when the former HPMS facility became available for training, Johnson, in coordination with KPD, KCSO and KFD leadership, was able to establish plans to deliver active shooter training and education to more than 200 local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel.
“This training spanned six days over two weeks to provide classroom education and multiple, practical scenario trainings,” Maloney said. “This joint training is instrumental to provide the collaboration and coordination between all public safety agencies. His exemplary leadership and dedication to the safety of our community has earned Lt. Monty Johnson the Kerrville Fire Department Citation of Merit.”
Presentations
Mayor Judy Eychner presented members of the Kerrville Public Utility Board linemen crew with a Kerrville Kindness Award, recognizing their efforts to assist in restoration of power to residents in Florida following Hurricane Ian.
“When a devastating Catagory 4 hurricane smashed through Southern Florida last month, the Kerrville Public Utility Board immediately deployed seven of its line workers to answer the state’s call for mutual aid assistance with power restoration efforts,” Eychner said.
KPUB’s David Burley, Josh Whitworth, Nathaniel Crabtree, Justin Martinez, Eric Hancock, Zach Guinn and Trey Owen, along with KPUB Human Resources Director Tammye Riley, were on hand for the award presentation.
“All of you were instrumental in helping restore power to more than 26,000 customers in the New Smyrna Beach service area,” Eychner said. “This trip marks the ninth time KPUB has provided mutual aid assistance for other communities.”
• Eychner proclaimed the month of October as “Hill Country Night Sky Month,” recognizing local members of the Kerr County Friends of the Night Sky organizations.
• Eychner issued a proclamation on behalf of the Kerrville City Council recognizing the month of October as Fire Prevention Month. KFD’s Maloney shared that firefighters were going to be busy throughout the week visiting local schools and daycares in recognition of Fire Prevention Week and sharing the National Fire Protection Association theme of “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan An Escape” to local youth.
Other business
As city staff work to shore up official policy and procedure for the establishment of short-term rentals within the city limits, council members addressed seven requests at the following addresses:
• 2101 Arcadia Loop South, approved 5-0;
• 309 Guadalupe St., approved 5-0;
• 337 Guadalupe St., approved 5-0;
• 1425 Lois St., approved 5-0;
• 130 Loop 13; approved 5-0;
• 1602 Quinlan Creek, approved 4-1, with Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes voting against;
• 1702 Deer Trail, approved 5-0.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe explained that Conditional Use Permits for short-term rentals will continue to be presented possibly through December, because the recently-approved land use table only became effective the same week and existing applications from the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission were still working their way through the process.
• Additionally, council elected to cancel the Nov. 22 and Dec. 27 scheduled regular meetings in recognition of busy holiday schedules.
Consent agenda
With brief discussion, Kerrville City Council members voted unanimously to approve the following under the consent agenda:
• Ratify the fund agreement with the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country for the establishment of the Kerrville Police Department Fund and approve fund agreements with the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country;
• Renewal of Geographic Information System Enterprise License Agreement with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.;
• Execute a change order decreasing the awarded amount of the 2021 Street Reconstruction project;
• Minutes of the Kerrville City Council workshop from Sept. 27;
• Minutes of the Kerrville City Council regular meeting from Sept. 27;
• Minutes of the Kerrville City Council workshop from Oct. 4.
