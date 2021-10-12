Murr nominates Halpin for Armed Services Scholarship Program

State Representative Andrew Murr announced the 2021-22 Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program nomination of Jonathan Haplin from Kerr County.
Halpin is currently a freshman at Texas A&M University, where he is pursuing an engineering degree. Jonathan's dedication to the Corps of Cadets and his local community made him an outstanding candidate to receive the nomination.
“I want to commission into the Air Force because the past four years I have spent doing Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Civil Air Patrol,” said Halpin. “In my opinion, the Air Force has a wide variety of interesting jobs to choose from and an easier lifestyle for families than the other branches.”
"One of the greatest honors of being a state representative is that, from time to time, I have the unique opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of the next generation of Texas leaders," explained Murr. "I was honored to offer the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program to Jonathan, a worthy student who is dedicated to furthering his education and to serving his state and nation through military service."
“It is all of our social responsibility to give back in some way to this country that has provided so much for its people. People do it in different ways from community service, positions of office, the military, etc. For me, I think military service is the path I want to take,” Halpin said. “I want to be able to serve this country and represent it well. I want to defend our freedom and rights for which our Founding Fathers fought for. In all, military service is giving back to this country and taking an oath to defend it whenever we are needed to.”
TASSP was created by the Texas Legislature to encourage students to complete a bachelor's degree while simultaneously participating in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps. A student must meet specific eligibility criteria to receive the initial scholarship award. In addition to the eligibility criteria, a student must also enter into an agreement requiring a four-year commitment to serve as a member of the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, Texas State Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine, or as a commissioned officer in any branch of the armed services of the United States.
State Representative Andrew Murr serves House District 53, which includes Bandera, Crockett, Edwards, Kimble, Kerr, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher and Sutton Counties and covers approximately 15,000 square miles of rural Texas.
