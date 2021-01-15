City of Kerrville Mayor Blackburn opened the Jan. 7 “State of the City Address,” by video and other means, by reminding Kerrville’s citizens of the definition of “resilient,” which the mayor said includes the citizens and city leaders being strong, tough, hardy and flexible.
“We’re in a pandemic, and we’re not out of it yet. And its effects continue across our city,” Blackburn said. “Do business with local businesses. We don’t know yet about all the area businesses that couldn’t make it.”
He asked especially long-term residents to remember the local lessons of the past they – and we - all learned from floods, the Influenza pandemic of 1918; area wildfires and the effects of the late 1980s oil bust.
“Some people thought Kerrville was going to dry up and blow away, but we didn’t. We learned resilience and became an economic center and a destination for tourism,” he said. “And good people keep coming on.
“The vaccine will help close the door on the virus and we have to keep extending ‘Kerrville kindness’ to our fellow residents,” he said.
City Manager
Mark McDaniel
McDaniel opened his remarks by saying the city’s operation will be rebounding in 2021; that the local economy is important and some effects have been severely detrimental.
“But citizens have demonstrated courage, hope and steadfast determination,” McDaniel said. “The community has prepared the way for a rebound based on, and because of, the ‘Kerrville 2025 Plan.’ Our 2050 Plan includes long-range water projects, goals for workforce housing, revitalization of the Doyle Neighborhood and other areas of our city.”
On unemployment, McDaniel said for Kerrville, an employment rate of 4 percent is usually considered “full employment.” But according to November 2020 figures, the rate in that month was 5 percent.
“Now that is expected to decline,” he said. “In job creation especially, in ‘primary’ jobs, we can now look forward to the approximately 400 primary jobs that Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing will bring to this county. That’s the prospect of 400 jobs over 20 years, plus our growth at Kerrville State Hospital, and the All-Plastics plant. And James Avery is back to full staffing now.”
On the topic of housing, McDaniel said the proposed Vintage Heights single-family housing proposed off State Highway 16 South, south of Riverhill, is “off the table due to COVID” and affordable housing is still a problem.
But now there is a development moving forward, planned for acreage off Olympic Drive where the new extension serves the new Hal Peterson Middle School site and connects with Loop 534.
McDaniel said developers for two other sites have been talking to city officials; and reported numbers of new home construction and completions at Comanche Trace have not seemed to lag during the recent year.
He talked about continuing improvements in the processes, paperwork and costs citizens and developers encounter at the city’s Development Departments, saying they continue to make citizens’ access to that service better.
McDaniel noted City Council and staff have reduced the tax rate three times over the past four years.
He said they are seeing increased retail sales across the city and county area.
“We also are seeing a growth in tourism in our area, especially at outdoor amenities, despite the pandemic. And that includes sports teams coming to multi-day events going forward,” McDaniel said. “And with the opening of the renovated ‘Arcadia Live!’ and the new Hill Country Heritage Museum plans proceeding, residents’ resiliency is higher now that at any other time, despite COVID.”
The city manager noted Kerrville has maintained its “excellent AA bond issue rating” throughout this pandemic; and adopted a sustainable budget for fiscal year 2021.
He thanked council and staff “for their work under the recent stresses and conditions.”
Mayor’s opening remarks
Blackburn opened this annual address about the “state of the city” with personal remarks decrying recent events at the National Congress in Washington, D.C.
He stressed the importance of the United States Constitution, saying it gives a clear charge to citizens and elected lawmakers about what to do and what not to do. He called the unruly destruction “a scary scene;” and noted Congress got back to business at the end of that night.
Blackburn asked for citizens’ prayers that cooler and deliberate thinking would prevail, based around the core of the Constitution.
Opening prayer
Councilwoman Kim Clarkson opened the meeting with a Biblical quotation from Ecclesiastes; and a prayer for a time of healing for the nation. She called for a time of healing and for all to be peacemakers, bound by great blessings and providing opportunities for others. She prayed for first responders and medical personnel; and called for fairness, wisdom and compassion in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.