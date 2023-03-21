City’s Parks & Rec recognizes outgoing board members

At the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting held on March 9, the Parks and Recreation Department staff recognized several outgoing board members. Wayne Uecker and Charlie Hueber served two consecutive terms equaling four years of service, and Erik Silvius and Morgan Bond each served one term equaling two years of service.
“Their dedicated service and hard work are very much appreciated,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “We are fortunate to have such engaged and supportive board members. This board tackled several significant projects during their tenure, such as amending the Parkland Dedication Ordinance, the Schreiner University River Trail extension and upcoming downtown trail extension, updating the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, and developing the Singing Wind Park Master Plan, and they began work on updating the rules and regulations relating to the department. We sincerely appreciate their efforts, humble service, and leadership.”
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
