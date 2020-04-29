Peterson Health employees 'Give Back' through food drive

In the midst of dealing with a nationwide pandemic and caring for the sick and injured patients of the area, frontline workers at Peterson Health took the time to "Give Back" to the community as well.
On Monday morning, Peterson Health employees of all departments participated in a food drive, collecting more than 14,000 items to benefit four local organizations.
Beneficiaries of the Peterson Health Food Drive are Mustard Seed Ministries, Doyle School Community Center, St. Vincent de Paul and Dietert Center.
Lisa Winters, Peterson Health director of marketing and community relations, said that the event was inspired by the "incredible generosity" the community has shown healthcare workers at Peterson Regional Medical Center and throughout the Peterson Health organization.
