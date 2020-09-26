Strength, balance for ‘falls prevention’ at Peterson Health

Loss of balance and falls in senior years are not as inevitable as many elderly citizens might think, when help is available from therapists for strength, balance and falls prevention.
That therapy is available in Kerrville, and is the main job of Jason Smith, physical therapist in Peterson Health’s Ambulatory Care Center in Outpatient Rehabilitation.
“We do have an aging population,” Smith said. “And after some Kerrville area resident falls and makes an appointment to see us, I often hear, ‘I’m just getting old,’ but we don’t believe it’s a normal part of aging.”
Smith said in his work at the ACC rehabilitation program, they evaluate each patient’s overall condition; find what’s modifiable, and assess the person’s muscle strength, flexibility and balance.
“We provide education about reducing their fall risk at home,” he said. “In therapy, we work to improve each patient’s core and leg strength.”
Smith said their patients usually fall in one of two main scenarios – they have had at least one fall but were not seriously hurt; or they’ve had a near-fall.
“We’re all only one fall away from serious factors,” Smith said.
“Hip fractures have long complications,” he said.
He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are not getting out of their homes as much; and their activity levels have dropped, across the board.
“When that happens, they lose strength. And we’ve seen more incidences of falls in recent months,” he said.
Smith said the persons who benefit most from the therapy he can provide, is anybody who feels their balance isn’t what it used to be.
“They may now be using a cane, or a walker. Or they are now touching furniture or the walls in their house, instead of moving independently of supports. Or they have had near-falls and had trouble recovering their balance.”
Avenues for help
Smith said the first thing a person in that situation should do, is to call their regular physician, and describe their situation and concerns. They should ask their doctor for a referral to get “balance training.”
That request could be described in a written request by the patient, and faxed to Smith’s office at the ACC.
Then the patient should make an appointment with Smith or one of the other therapists for an “evaluation appointment” at the rehabilitation facility.
Smith said the result of that check-up is a discussion of what the patient is seeing; what needs to be improved, and how the patient can work on his or her balance.
“The goal is to improve their confidence in getting out and doing things,” Smith said.
In general, he said, those persons age 65 years of age and older tend to have balance issues that get worse.
His advice is, if you’ve had falls, you should err on the side of caution and make an appointment to go in and get checked.
“Even if you weren’t hurt, that would be a good idea.”
In his experience, the physicians in the local area are usually more than happy to make referrals for their patients if they request this kind of check-up.
The down-side, in his experience, is that many people call their doctor and make an appointment after something more serious happens. And then they call and come to see him.
He’d rather see them sooner when he can help them map out more and better options.
It takes work, and following instructions, and being committed to the goals Smith and each patient start by planning together. And that work should happen both in the gym and at home, he said.
Smith has been a physical therapist for about 10 years.
He started working at the ACC in the Rehabilitation department about a year ago.
