Fund created to honor longtime educator

Establishing the shirlee Proffit Special Education Fund are, from left, (back row) Jeremy Green, assistant director of Special Education for KISD, Dr. RIck Schneider and Glenn Proffitt. Front row: James Harmon, assistant director of Special Ed for KiSD, Lynn Paulo, director of Special Ed for KISD, Melissa Schneider, Julie Proffit Evans and Austin Dickson, CEO Community Foundation of the Hill Country.