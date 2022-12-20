Fund created to honor longtime educator

Early in 2022, longtime local educator Shirlee Proffit passed away, and family members have established the Shirlee Proffit Special Education Fund with the Community Foundation of the Hill Country in her honor.
Proffit spent 36 years in the special education classroom or as a counselor and diagnostician, most of those years at Hal Peterson Middle School in Kerrville.
“We wanted to do something in her memory that would have a lasting impact. She loved her work so much,” said Melissa Schneider, her sister.
Schneider and her husband, retired local dentist Richard Schneider, made the initial donation to the fund and hope that others who knew Proffit will also donate to honor her years of service to education in Kerrville.
“The fund will support the KISD Special Education Department and help special education classes with items that might not be paid for otherwise,” Schneider said, “for example, t-shirts for the participants in the Special Olympics.”
Schneider said anything involving the students in the program, her sister would have liked.
She said the family is hoping to see others donate to the fund and create a legacy for Proffit in the special education programing in Kerrville.
The Community Foundation of the Hill Country was founded in 1983 and is a public charitable foundation that supports non-profits and local causes in a multi-county region. The foundation distributes about $3 million a year in funding, including scholarships to students of local high schools in the multi-county area plus providing grant funds to many local charities.
For more information on how to donate to the Shirlee Proffit Special Education Fund call (830) 898-8811 or go to www.communityfoundation.net.
Their office is located at 241 Earl Garrett. The chief executive officer of the foundation is Austin Dickson.
