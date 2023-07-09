Lightning does strike twice

An old adage maintains lightning does not strike twice in the same place, but Boerne radio station owner-operator Baron Wiley more than learned first-hand that myth is untrue after his stations, K280GR 103.9 FM and AM 1500 KBRN, were knocked off the air at times in May when lightening damaged a transmitter and an antenna.
Fortunately, and blessedly, lightning also struck twice in the form of assistance when Kerrville broadcast personality Justin McClure performed his best “MacGyver” bit that allowed fellow professional Wiley to continue supplying the Boerne community with music, local news, and other important information.
“Justin’s spirit in helping out is indicative of the kind of man he is,” Wiley said.
“Stations like his and mine are here to broadcast to the Hill Country. Justin is an angel and saint who came out to help save this little town’s radio station,” said Wiley.
“A first storm that happened in mid-May dropped some big cells on us. Saturday night we were fine, but Sunday morning I heard static instead of gospel music,” Wiley said.
“Lightening had gotten to my transmitter room and went to town on the equipment. Justin called me and asked if I needed any help,” said Wiley.
”That station was owned by George Chambers before Baron. George had helped me get into the broadcasting business, and I was friends with George for many years. I met Baron at George’s funeral, and even though we may be in competition, when I heard through the grapevine Baron’s tower was struck by lightening I wanted to help in any way I could,” said McClure.
“Justin came down the next day, and loaned me a transmitter he had, otherwise it would have been 20 weeks to receive a new transmitter via delivery. Due to that timeline, I told my wife we’re done and will be out of business,” Wiley said.
McClure, one of JAM Broadcasting’s owners along with his wife Leslie and Angie and Mike Krause, sprang into action utilizing his engineering skills with a dash of “MacGyver.”
The MacGyver reference is homage to the fictional television character portrayed where MacGyver seems to fix almost anything by using duct tape and a Swiss Army knife.
“Justin literally went ‘McGyver.’ He picked up a spare pole and found another piece of rusty metal before taking some bicycle handle bars which he placed on the pole and transmitter shack. He then took some coax cable and plugged in the transmitter. The station was back on the air at 4:30 p.m., just in time for a 5 p.m. broadcast of a Boerne ISD baseball game,” said Wiley.
“I went to my ‘garage of wonders’ where I had a transmitter. Folks used to put cars in garages, my wife says ours is a garage of wonders because of the equipment I have stored,” said McClure.
Boerne radio listeners were privy to their favorite programming for a while, courtesy of McClure’s quick fix-it. However, lightening did strike a second time with even more disastrous consequences.
“The second time happened approximately two weeks later when we were struck by lightening again, but in addition to the transmitter our antenna was also damaged,” said Wiley.
Once again, McClure was able to supply an antenna and transmitter.
“The second time the transmitter and antenna went out. I had a spare antenna and we got Boerne radio temporarily back on the air again after some re-wiring, and putting up some coax and grounds,” said McClure.
“The Boerne community loves Baron, and any way we could help get him back on air was something very important. I really appreciate local broadcasters, and their stations that put their support behind their community. Baron is a broadcaster cut from the same cloth as us at JAM Broadcasting,” said McClure.
“Justin gets it and gives back in so many areas. We are brothers in the sense that our stations are here to serve their communities. The voices are local voices. In Boerne, just like in Kerrville and Fredericksburg, I can be a homer, and show how much we care about the great life we have in the Hill Country,” said Wiley.
Boerne radio’s audience support was also evident when the community held a fundraiser to help defray cost of long-term repairs and replacement equipment that was estimated to be between $10 thousand and $15 thousand. Community efforts paid the entire costs.
