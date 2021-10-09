MASON – Center Point was limited to only 26 yards of offense by the Mason Punchers on Friday in a 54-0 loss to open District 14-2A Division-I football action.
The loss extended the Pirates scoreless streak to 14 quarters and drops them to 2-4 for the season.
Alvaro Bustamante carried the ball 16 times for 19 yards.
Mason’s rushing touchdowns covered 18, 12, 42, 25, and 52 yards. The Punchers (5-1, 1-0) also had a 32-yard scoring pass, and received TDs from special teams with a 44-yard punt return plus a blocked punt that was recovered in the endzone.
Center Point heads father west for its second district game when the Pirates travel to Ozona on Friday.
