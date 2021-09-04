Update: 95 percent hospitalized unvaccinated, positivity rate at 18%

COVID-19 positivity rates are increasing, hospitalizations are at record numbers and one fact that has emerged during the current surge of the novel coronavirus is that 95 percent of the seriously ill and hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, according to local leaders who provided a virtual community update on the current status of the pandemic Thursday afternoon.
“I have to tell you, there is a scary severity of COVID,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “We are seeing the numbers go up in schools, in the hospital, places of business … even some that are having to close. The community leadership group met this morning to look at the stats and increase in numbers and it was really a sobering time.”
Blackburn urged citizens to remember the safety guidelines established to reduce the spread of COVID-19, saying it is important to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands frequency and get one of the three vaccines.
“I will tell you that this Delta Virus is so contagious,” Blackburn added. “You will hear more about that. We are seeing whole families get it.”
Kerrville Fire Department
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney first provided a detail of statistics, citing Texas Department of State Health Services reporting 173 active Kerr County COVID-19 cases, 102 reported deaths and 39 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. )The hospitalization number had increased to 42 on Friday.)
Maloney said that hospitalizations peaked at 40 patients on Aug. 31 and remained in the 30s since Aug. 19.
“The hospitalizations are higher than we have ever seen, even compared to back in January when we had 500 active cases,” Maloney said.
Maloney said his office has continually monitored the number of active cases and hospitalizations in Kerr County, saying that on June 28, there was a reported 23 local individuals with COVID-19.
“That has steadily risen,” Maloney said. “However, we anticipate another significant increase in the active cases and that will change in the next few days.”
With regard to hospitalizations, Maloney said on June 28, there were four COVID-19 patients being treated in Peterson Regional Medical Center.
“Remember, with the community, what we continue to monitor is the hospitalizations that impacts our hospital system and that impacts everyone of us in Kerr County, not just those with COVID, but those who need to be seen for any medical condition,” Maloney said.
Vaccinations
With regard to vaccinations, Maloney said Kerr County is registering well below the state average.
“Although, we have seen it increase since the last time we reported out,” Maloney said. “So more people are getting the vaccine, reading about the vaccine and getting educated about the vaccine. Some, now with the FDA approval of Pfizer, are more comfortable with receiving it.”
According to Maloney, 44.9 percent of eligible Kerr County residents are fully vaccinated, while the state average is 57.2 percent.
For residents over the age of 65, Maloney said only 62 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, as compared to the state average of 77 percent.
“So we still have some work to do as a community in Kerr county to continue to get us to a place where we need to be in regard to the vaccine and specifically in regard to the hospitalizations,” Maloney said.
He went on to explain that of residents ages 12-15, only 330 are fully vaccinated out of 2,300 eligible to receive the vaccine. In the 16-65 age category, Maloney said 11,131 of the 29,024 residents are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination, testing sites
Maloney shared the locations, times and details of vaccination and testing sites. This information is as follows:
• H-E-B (both locations): Offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnston & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. with walk-ins welcome. Saturday and Sunday, vaccines by appointment only. Testing: At-home tests are available for sale by Quickview & BinaxNow.
• Walgreens: Offering Pfizer vaccine only Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Testing: Schedule with pharmacy, no walk-ins are allowed.
• Walmart: Offering Pfizer for initial dose and Moderna for third dose Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At home BinaxNow COVID-19 test kits are also available for sale.
• CVS: Moderna vaccine available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appoints are required and must be scheduled through pharmacy.
• Peterson Urgent Care: Johnson & Johnson vaccine available by appointment (258-7373, option 2) offered Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 a.m. and Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. COVID-19 testing is available for asymptomatic and symptomatic patients Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are allowed for testing.
• Franklin Clinic: Offers testing only Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments must be scheduled online at www.franklinclinickerrville.com.
Public health threat
“We had a break over the summer, but COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat that we are seeing,” Maloney said. “We are seeing a definite increase in spread of the COVID-19, whether it be the original variant or the Delta variant.”
Maloney then urged citizens to research and receive a vaccine against the virus.
“The vaccine works,” Maloney said.
He reminded citizens that the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the Food & Drug Administration for citizens 16 years old and older.
“The vaccine prevents serious illness and is highly effective in preventing hospitalizations,” Maloney said. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) reports that you are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 if you don’t have the vaccine, so please reconsider the vaccine, especially the Pfizer.
He urged citizens to find facts about the vaccines on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus, as well as clicking on the links for the CDC and FDA to get more information.
Peterson Health
Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson began his presentation by commending his staff for their work during the pandemic, and specifically during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“I want to give a shoutout to our team here at Peterson,” Edmondson said. “Our doctors, nurses, support team and leadership staff have been dealing with this pandemic for 18 months. Not only are they dealing with it from the same stress level that the rest of the community is dealing with, but they come to work each day and deal with a pandemic that sits squarely on our shoulders. The team is emotionally exhausted and physically exhausted from the treatment of the pandemic, but I will tell you, they have been resilient and are continuing to press forward despite of what is going on around us as a whole. I’m proud of them. They are doing a great job.”
Masks
Edmondson addressed some aggression demonstrated by guests at the hospital regarding the mask requirement to enter Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Peterson Health is following the federal regulations for hospitals requiring masks be worn by staff and visitors, he said.
“Some community members have been a little hostile towards our staff about masking at the hospital,” Edmondson said. “So I ask you to please respect and encourage others to respect our staff when we ask you to put on a mask. No one likes wearing a mask. I get it, but we also know that masking is an effective way to mitigate the spread of COVID and even the flu for that matter.”
Edmondson said proof for the ability for masking to stop the spread of viruses was proven last year during the influenza season, when cases were “almost non-existent.”
“We do believe that masks make a difference,” Edmondson said. “They are not the end-all, but we certainly fell they make a difference and if you can’t social distance, we certainly encourage you to wear a mask.”
Visitation
“I’m proud to tell you that we still allow visitors. There are hospitals across the country, and even this region, who don’t allow visitors inside hospitals to see patients,” Edmondson said. “We believe that’s an important part of the healing process for our patients. There’s just a couple of caveats to visitation.”
Edmondson said citizens aged 16 or under are not allowed to visit patients in PRMC and COVID-positive citizens are also not allowed to visit the hospital.
“But we do help our patients visit via Zoom or FaceTime, because we think it is important,” Edmondson said.
Emergency care
Edmondson said the PRMC Emergency Room is averaging 100 patients per day and urged citizens to seek COVID-19 testing elsewhere.
“We are seeing record numbers of patients in our emergency room,” Edmondson said.
He said he was happy citizens were seeking healthcare treatment, but wanted to explain how to help streamline patient care.
“If you are seeking testing for COVID, we don’t do that here at Peterson (hospital),” Edmondson said. “If you are seeking testing for COVID, there are a variety of places you can go that Chief Maloney just discussed. Event the home test kits can do that.”
Therapeutics
Edmondson discussed the monoclonal antibody treatments available for COVID-19 patients.
“It’s a great resource for those who have been exposed and have COVID,” Edmondson said. “But there is a criteria that I want to educate you on. We are strongly encouraging the use of this therapy, because it is keeping people out of the hospital.”
He said the monoclonal antibody infusion works to lessen severity of symptoms and reduces viral loads in patients, saying that the treatment helps provide antibodies that “our bodies naturally produce in response to an infection.”
He said the treatment helps specifically with COVID-19 in helping recognize the “spike protein that’s in the outer shell.”
“By targeting this spike protein, these antibodies interfere with the virus’ ability to attach and gain entry into our human cells,” Edmondson said. “They certainly give our immune system a leg up against the COVID-19. This therapy is effective, but not the replacement in getting the vaccine.”
Only certain patients are eligible to get monoclonal antibody infusion. Eligible patients are those that are high-risk.
“High risk patients are over the age of 65, overweight, have chronic kidney disease or diabetes, have a weakened immune system … there’s a lot of risk factors,” Edmondson said.
He said criteria for receiving the treatment can be found by researching “monoclonal therapy.”
“We’ve been doing this therapy from the moment it was available to the public,” Edmondson said. “We were one of a few in the region doing it and we continue to do that.”
He said that the treatment is for COVID-positive patients and explained that citizens should be tested 24-48 hours after symptoms of the virus are present.
“You would need to get this therapy within 10 days of exposure,” Edmondson said. “If you wait longer, you might not be eligible.”
He said Peterson Health has treated more than 600 patients with monoclonal antibody infusions.
“So, it is very safe and effective and we strongly encourage it,” Edmondson said.
Hospitalizations
Edmondson said that is of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, there were 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 95 percent of which are unvaccinated.
“There are days when 100 percent of the patients that have been admitted have not been vaccinated,” Edmondson said. “So, it is really evident that those who have been vaccinated are least likely to be admitted and have the dire symptoms that COVID brings.”
He reiterated Maloney’s numbers that prior to July, PRMC was admitting zero to four patients on average, but the numbers have steadily increased to record numbers.
“It’s overwhelming and resource-intensive here at the hospital for patients and we hope that we start seeing the trend decrease as a whole and we have hope that is going to happen,” Edmondson said. “The patients that we are seeing now are younger than they were prior to our earlier waves of COVID-19. The youngest patient that we have admitted now is 17.”
He said the average age of admitted patients currently is 62, as compared to the previous surge that saw the average at 70.
“We are seeing a younger population being admitted and it makes sense, because that’s the group that is least likely to be vaccinated and those are the most likely to be admitted according to the data that we are seeing,” Edmondson said. “We were encouraging you to get educated on the vaccine. It is safe and we are certainly a proponent of it.”
Positivity rate
Edmondson said through COVID-19 testing at Peterson Urgent Care, he is seeing an increase in the positivity rate of infections.
“Back in mid-July, we had a 10 percent positivity rate of the people were testing for COVID-19,” Edmondson said. “Only 15 days later, August 1 through 15, it went up to 14 percent. Another 15 days later, it went up to 16 percent. And, on September 1, yesterday, it was up to 18 percent. So the positivity rate isn’t going down. Our hospitalizations are going up.”
He said the trend is concerning.
“We are concerned and we should be concerned as a community,” Edmondson said.
Conclusion
Edmondson said he asked an Intensive Care Unit nurse what the community could do to show appreciation.
“She said ‘We really appreciate the food. We really appreciate all of the encouraging notes and all the accolades that people are giving us, but if the community really wants to know what they can do for us …’ the nurse said go get vaccinated,” Edmondson said.
He said he recognizes that opting to receive the vaccine is a personal choice.
“We recognize that, but make sure you are getting the true facts about the vaccine and not from the social media falsehoods and some drama that is out there,” Edmondson said. “Make sure you are going to sources of truth about that.”
He said that the staff and administration at Peterson Health continues to be vigilant and positive “running toward the pandemic and not running away from it.”
“We are here for you you, whether you’ve been vaccinated or whether you haven’t,” Edmondson said. “We don’t discriminate or treat you differently based on your vaccination status. We’re healthcare professionals and our goal is to get you well and discharged no matter what.”
Finally, Edmondson said he understands that citizens have questions and explained that the staff is overwhelmed with phone calls, so he suggested that local residents seek information they are needing on the Peterson Health website under the “Frequently Asked Questions” tab at www.petersonhealth.com.
