Kerr 4-H’ers shine at district level

The finale of the Kerr 4-H Food and Nutrition, Horse Quiz Bowl and Educational Presentations projects was held recently with 14 youth participating in the District 10 4-H Fall Roundup at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and Happy State Bank Expo Hall.
There are 21 counties in District 10 with most sending youth to the Fall Roundup. This year approximately 215 competed at the Fall Roundup. With the pandemic, the Fall Roundup was a little different with face masks, social distancing, virtual competitions and extending through an entire week to help keep youth participants and volunteers safe.
Food and Nutrition Contest: The 4-H Food and Nutrition Project helps 4-H members learn to prepare nutritious and safe meals and snacks and adopt behaviors that can help reduce their risk for chronic disease.
Adult volunteers met with youth all through September and October teaching them nutrition, menu planning, food purchasing, food preparation, and food safety. The categories of the food show include Appetizer, Side Dish, Main Dish and Healthy Dessert.
In the Clover (K-2nd grade) age division: (County only)
• Appetizer – A Blue ribbon went to Benjamin Hall
• Side Dish – A Blue ribbon went to Reynee Fiedler, Julianna Whelan and Gus Lockwood.
• Main Dish – A Blue ribbon went to Paige Dittmar.
• Healthy Dessert – A Blue ribbon went to Leo Lockwood.
Junior age division (3rd-5th grade):
• Appetizer – First place at County contest went to Jonathon Hall and he won fourth at District.
• Main Dish – First place at county contest went to Hayden Dittmar and fifth place at District.
• Healthy Dessert – First place at county contest went to Charley Moorman.
Intermediate age division (6th-8th):
• Appetizer – firest place at County contest went to Francie Lockwood and sixth place at District.
• Side Dish - first place at County contest went to Samuel Hall and third place at District.
• Main Dish - First place at County contest went to Madelyn Hall and second place at District.
Senior age division (9th-12th):
• Main Dish - First place at County contest went to Nathanael Hall and he received first place at the District contest qualifying him to compete at State 4-H Roundup in June.
Horse Quiz Bowl Contest
The Horse Quiz Bowl teams have been practicing and extending their knowledge of horse breeds, anatomy, nutrition, diseases and much more. The Quiz Bowl contest is a head to head question and answer contest over all horse knowledge. There were multiple rounds of competition and our Kerr 4-H teams came out ahead.
The Kerr 4-H Junior age team placed first and the team included Hailey Baker, Cali Craddock, and Jonathan Hall.
The local intermediate age team placed second and the team included Olivia Valdez, Catarina Craddock, Madelyn Hall, and Samuel Hall.
Kerr County 4-H’s senior age team took first place and the team included Cayleigh Watson, Nathanael Hall, Ella Davis, and Cannon Tamburello.
This first place finish at the district contest qualifies the team to compete at the Texas 4-H State Roundup in College Station in June.
Educational Presentation
Contest
The 4-H educational presentation is a demonstration of knowledge and skills in certain project areas. It can be accomplished using props (method demonstration), posters or media presentations (illustrated talk), or it can be just speaking and convincing, or simply educating, with words alone (public speaking).
Kerr County youth exceled in this contest.
Jonathon Hall placed in the fifth in the Junior Open General Educational Presentation.
Madelyn and Samuel teamed up in the Intermediate Horse Educational Presentation winning firstplace.
Elizabeth Scales placed third and Nathanael Hall won first place in the Open General Senior Educational Presentation qualifying them both to advance on to State 4-H Roundup.
