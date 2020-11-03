Blackburn, Eychner retain council seats; Hughes takes Place 4

Mayor Bill Blackburn and Place 3 Councilwoman Judy Eychner have been re-elected to the Kerrville City Council, while challenger Brenda Hughes has defeated incumbent Delayne Sigerman.
In the mayor's race, Blackburn earned 55.49 percent of the vote, with 5,660 ballots cast in his favor, while opponent David Barker ended with 4,727 votes.
Eychner finished with 6,137 votes to challenger Roman Garcia's 3,864.
Hughes racked up 6.271 votes, unseating incumbent Delayne Sigerman.
