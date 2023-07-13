Greenwood advocates for ‘downwinders,’ late husband

They were known as “downwinders” after the 1945 atomic bomb was exploded in the Tularosa Basin in Central New Mexico. They were the thousands of people who were impacted by the radiation exposure after the testing of the first atomic bomb in history. This week marks the 78th anniversary of the Trinity Test on July 16, 1945, that changed the world forever.
The late John Greenwood, whose wife Laura now lives in Kerrville, was a downwinder. Today she keeps his memory alive by advocating for benefits from the government for those impacted then and even now by that first atomic bomb test.
Greenwood was born in 1946 and raised in Alamogordo, N.M., which is located in the Tularosa Basin. Nearby is the White Sands National Monument and a large area used for military weapons testing for decades. White Sands is one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, made up of gypsum dunes, and a major tourist attraction. Alamogordo is just over 60 miles from the “ground zero” detonation site, but radiation is believed to have impacted a wide area of New Mexico in the region around Alamogordo following the test.
“John was born and raised just 63 miles from the Trinity Test Site where the U.S. military detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in 1945. Over the years he would lose his mother to uterine cancer and his father to lung and colon cancer. He lost aunts, uncles and cousins. He has one surviving member of the generation, a sister who has survived colon cancer. John was the 13th member of his family to succumb to cancer when he passed away in 2012,” Laura Greenwood said.
Her husband was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2008, then kidney cancer followed not even a year later. He underwent surgery and aggressive chemotherapy, but the cancer returned. Six months after he retired, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer, which ultimately took his life.
“We always believed that there is a genetic factor involved where cancer is passed down through generations. His son had colon cancer at age 43 and his daughter had uterine cancer at age 40. We knew that the cancer in his family was a result of the Trinity Test which exposed thousands of people to radiation with no warning or evacuation,” Greenwood said.
John and Laura Greenwood were married in 1982 in New Mexico and eventually moved to her home state of Texas. They lived in Corpus Christi and her husband worked 30 years for the State of Texas. After his retirement as a Medicaid fraud investigator for then Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, they moved to Brady. He was diagnosed with cancer and ended up with surgeries and treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Multiple trips back and forth from Brady to Houston during a four-year period added up to be an enormous financial strain and mounting debt for the Greenwoods.
“When the cancer metastasized to his liver, the debt that we previously incurred continued to add up. We got to the point where we could no longer afford a hotel, food and gas on our trips to Houston. We would get up at 2 a.m., pack a peanut butter sandwich and a bottle of water and leave Brady by 3 a.m. and drive six hours to MD Anderson. John would do lab work, see the doctor and have his chemotherapy treatment and then we would drive six hours home arriving about midnight. The stress was unbearable,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood said she wants her husband’s story told because there are many people living now all over Texas who lived in New Mexico in the aftermath of the Trinity Site event or who have family or friends who lived there.
“You would be surprised how many people were affected by not only the Trinity Text, but other nuclear testing sites in the United States. In the 1970s, Texas was the second largest state in the nation for uranium mining,” Greenwood added. Uranium is a major component in the production of nuclear weapons as well as the multiple modern uses in the medical field with nuclear medicine.
Congress passed the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) in 1990 to compensate nuclear testing survivors in Nevada where later nuclear testing was done. But tens of thousands of survivors from the Trinity Test in New Mexico, like John Greenwood and his family, and other “downwinders” in nearby states, were left out.
Legislation repeatedly has been introduced into Congress to extend RECA to the downwinders in New Mexico and other states, as well as workers who mined, transported or processed uranium.
“My husband and the love of my life lost his battle with cancer on June 20, 2012. If we’d had access to RECA benefits, it would have made a very difficult time a little less stressful. We could have just focused on what time we had left together,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood has been working for the past 10 years with an organization called the Tularosa Basin Downwinders to get compensation and health care to help the families impacted by the Trinity Test.
“I meet people all the time that have ties to New Mexico and have similar stories to mine,” Greenwood added.
Greenwood will travel to New Mexico on Friday to participate in the annual memorial ceremony and candle-lighting event honoring the victims of the Trinity Site explosion. She will then go next week to Washington D.C. to lobby for the extension of the RECA legislation.
The history of the Trinity Site testing shows that, according to the National Park Service information available in the museum in Alamogordo, scientists and officials prioritized secrecy and initially described the explosion at the Trinity Site as “an accident involving ammunition and pyrotechnics” and the news release related to the incident stated there were “no injuries.”
Project leaders decided against evacuation of people living in the area because they were worried that an evacuation would heighten suspicion or incite panic. Few knew what the long-term impact of the use of nuclear weapons would mean in the subsequent years to those who lived in New Mexico, and to others who live around the world where nuclear testing still exists.
The device used at Trinity Site was the first time a nuclear bomb was ever tested in history. The initial research for creating the bomb using the two components, uranium and plutonium, began in a laboratory in New York City at Columbia University in the early 1940s. Later the entire research project was moved to Los Alamos Labs in northern New Mexico. It was called the Manhattan Project because of its New York origin.
The bomb device used 13 pounds of weapon-grade plutonium when only three pounds of plutonium was necessary for the fission reaction to set off the bomb. It was rigged to drop from a 100-foot tower, which resulted in large amounts of radiation being released upward into the atmosphere and then raining down on the area around the blast site. The blast was visible up to 160 miles away and was described as a fireball with a mushroom cloud.
The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium is a grassroots organization formed in 2005 to bring attention to the negative health effects suffered by the people living adjacent to the Trinity Test Site who were exposed to the high levels of radiation after the July 1945 explosion of the first atomic bomb.
There were families living as close as 12 miles from the Trinity test site and there were thousands of men, women, and children living within a 50-mile radius of the bomb site. In 1945 most, if not all, of the villages inside the 50-mile radius of the Trinity Site had no running water. Their water sources were cisterns that caught rainwater, holding ponds and irrigation ditches which meant surface water sources were contaminated by the radioactive fallout from the bomb detonation. There were no grocery stores in the small villages surrounding the bomb site so all the meat, dairy and produce consumed were raised, harvested and grown by the residents. It too was contaminated by the radiation.
Following the successful testing of the first bomb in New Mexico, the only two bombs ever used in wartime were dropped on Japan to bring the end to World War II. On Aug. 6, 1945, a bomb known as “Little Boy” was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima and three days later, on Aug. 9 a second bomb, “Fat Man,” was dropped on Nagasaki. Three days later, on Aug. 12, the Japanese surrendered, and the war ended several days later.
