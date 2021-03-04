Ashlea Boyle, department director for City of Kerrville Parks & Recreation, served as part of the Emergency Operations Center for the city during the recent ice/snow storm, as well as overseeing her department’s precautions and responses for the parks system.
“My section in the EOC was ‘sheltering’ and I worked with folks on the team in Kerrville and Kerr County, Ingram, and the Red Cross. In this particular emergency, the Red Cross wasn’t available to help with sheltering, so I did that part.”
Boyle said she had a list of possible warming shelters, and called each one to ask about the three most important things. Did they each have heat, electrical power and water?
Her list included Calvary Temple Church and First United Methodist Church.
“For what we went through, this sheltering went very well,” Boyle said. “There were about 100 people in shelters across the county; and the one at the Veterans Administration Medical Center was for those with medical needs.”
She also worked closely with Supt. Dr. Mark Foust at Kerrville Independent School District, she said. They were willing and prepared to help if needed.
The Hill Country Youth Event Center is large enough to be a shelter, but they had a sewer line problem when Boyle checked with that office.
The rest of the parks crew, in addition to managing the parks, also helped distribute water using their 4X4 little Gators and Bobcats to get to the Summit and other locations. They also helped the Streets Division by applying some of the de-icing and putting up barricades.
“Prior to the ice storm, we had been winterizing water connections and doing preventive maintenance. We were working in the parks, if not on the city streets.”
Boyle said of their rental spaces at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, they were one-third to one-half full when the ice storm was forecast to hit Kerrville.
“We had about 60 reservations. Most had planned to come. Some were passing through and wanted to get off the roads. We had customers throughout the storm, but none were tent campers. They were all in facilities (shelters/cabins) or in their recreational vehicles,” Boyle said. “We checked on them all during the storm.”
She said after the storm was over, leaving some cleanup and damage behind, she brought in her entire crew that Friday noon at Kerrville-Schreiner Park.
“Our biggest problem there was downed tree limbs, and clearing brush. But no limbs fell on any visitor’s vehicles or shelter,” she said.
That cleanup required use of some large equipment and extensions that allowed operators to “grapple” the loads of cut limbs and trees off the ground, then into a truck.
They lost electrical power at the park, but not as badly as in other parts of town, she said; and the large recreation building on the river side of the park was available as a shelter, too.
“Overall, the city’s parks fared very well, except for some small plumbing issues. The most costly damages were to the big netting and poles between the golf course and tennis courts. The weight of the ice pulled the poles down and split them,” she said.
Boyle said the parks and recreation facilities fared well; and her staff really pulled together as a team.
“We all did our part and then some,” she said.
The Kerrville-Schreiner Parks and Recreation office building was open to the staff during all this, including the four to six “Park Hosts” who were already working in the park and helped check on visitors under the storm plan.
“We had one power outage but it came back on; and we didn’t have the rolling black-outs.”
Boyle’s department includes about 50 full-time staff under the heading of Parks and Recreation.
That includes Kerrville-Schreiner Park (with parks maintenance the largest portion of her budget), aquatics, the sports complex on Holdsworth Drive, Scott Schreiner Golf Course, HEB Tennis Center, recreational activities, and community events.
She said they also had plans B and C, because “you can’t always rely on the first plan working; you have to have a back-up.”
