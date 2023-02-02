Added security at City Hall

Visitors and attendees of the Jan. 24 Kerrville City Council meeting noticed visible security changes immediately upon entering City Hall as they were greeted by Kerrville City Marshal Nelton Spitler and a metal detector.
The increased security comes five weeks after council members were provided with a copy of an intercepted e-mail distributed to members of the Hill Country Patriot group in which the author invites harm to all council members, with the exception of Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia.
In the Dec. 17 e-mail sent to 97 “activists,” the author, who is a member of the Hill Country Patriot community action group, says “With the exception of Roman (Councilmember Roman Garcia), I could care less if someone shows up at Council Meeting with an AK-47 or equivalent. And I could care less about the possibility of any open caskets.”
The writer added that he “hoped God teaches them some lessons.”
Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said an arrest was made resulting from the distribution of the e-mail.
“After being made aware of the email authored by Robert Henry Hurt, KPD detectives immediately initiated a thorough investigation,” Lamb said. “As a result of that investigation, Hurt was arrested on December 22, 2022 and charged with two counts of terroristic threat. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail and released on bond later the same day.”
During a scheduled Kerrville City Council workshop on water and wastewater projects held on Jan. 17, council members adjourned to executive session and returned with a 4-1 vote to implement the added security, with Garcia being the only dissenting vote.
There was very little public discussion on the matter which began with a motion by Place 2 Councilmember Kim Clarkson.
“Yes, Mayor, I would like to move that we direct the city manager to take action to post the appropriate signs under state law to prohibit the open or concealed carry of handguns and other weapons into the meeting area of city hall,” Clarkson said.
Councilperson Place 4 Brenda Hughes seconded the motion.
However, Garcia objected.
“Just briefly, I would like to say there is still a little bit more information that we can receive on this and because of that I would like to get more of that information before we move forward on the action,” Garcia said. “I just want to explain to people before the vote going through … my vote.”
City Attorney Mike Hayes responded.
“Mayor, I want to be clear, for Councilmember Garcia, perhaps his peace of mind, nothing is going to change,” Hayes said. “I’m going to tell you what we are doing, why we are doing it, the wording we’re using and I will assign it to state law citations.”
Clarkson said she believed that council is doing the “bare minimum” to offer safety to the public when they attend a meeting “where there are tense conversations going on and to protect the safety of everyone in the room.”
“That’s what this is meant to accomplish and that’s the point of doing this,” Clarkson said. “I don’t know that anything beyond that needs to be stated, really.”
On Jan. 24, City of Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus issued the following statement on behalf of city officials:
“The Kerrville City Council recently voted to prohibit both firearms and other weapons at City Hall during any meeting open to the public pursuant to state law. An unlicensed carrier was previously not allowed into the room or rooms where a meeting of a governmental entity is held, where the meeting is an open meeting subject to the Open Meetings Act. However, Council’s action now also prohibits licensed concealed carry or licensed open carry in meetings open to the public pursuant to state law,” Cunyus said. “Council’s action will require the posting of Penal Code 30.06 and 30.07 signs at the public entrance to City Hall during the time of such public meetings. In addition, the city will also post a Penal Code 46.15 sign prohibiting all firearms or other weapons. The city will post the signs in time for tomorrow’s Council meetings, which begin at 4 p.m. Visitors to City Hall during this time should be aware that they will need to go through a security device for compliance with these laws. The city is urging voluntary compliance and cooperation from such visitors and patience as its works to ensure the public’s safety.”
KPD Chief Chris McCall said he is pleased with the transition.
“All of the citizens in attendance were very gracious and understanding,” McCall said.
According to McCall, the metal detector was temporarily relocated by the Kerrville Municipal Court for the meeting and returned before the court offices opened the next morning.
“The city is in the process of acquiring a more permanent solution,” McCall said.
In addition, McCall said two additional officers will be on site during public meetings on city property.
“We are working to ensure a safe environment for all who attend public meetings,” McCall said.
