KPUB issues scam warning

The Kerrville Public Utility Board is issuing a potential scam warning about individuals falsely positioning themselves as employees and contractors related to KPUB.
The utility has received reports from customers recently about individuals going door-to-door pretending to be affiliated with KPUB through solar and energy rebate services. Reports state these individuals are in unmarked vehicles and are wearing yellow vests.
As a reminder, KPUB does not sponsor, partner or affiliate directly with any solar or energy-efficiency contractors. Any of our KPUB contractors will be in marked vehicles with a KPUB logo.
KPUB has also received reports of an individual going door-to-door in an attempt to make in-home visits posing as a KPUB employee to conduct energy audits.
Scam awareness tips:
• Always take time to research any company before signing a contract or paying money upfront.
• Unless a customer schedules an appointment with KPUB, our employees will not ask to enter a customer’s home.
• If the person claims they need to perform repairs or an energy audit, call KPUB to confirm they are an employee. All KPUB employees wear KPUB logo shirts, have an ID badge and will be driving a vehicle with a KPUB logo.
• We will never ask you to pay using a prepaid card, call you from an out-of-state number, request a cash payment at your home or business, or instruct you not to call a listed KPUB number to make a payment.
• When in doubt, always call KPUB at (830) 257.3050.
If you have any suspicious individuals visiting your home saying they represent KPUB, please take note of as much as you can about the attempt and report the incident to the Kerrville Police Department if you live within the city limits or the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department if you live within the county.
