West Wing insider

Former aide to President Donald Trump Scott Toland told members and guests of the Republican Women of Kerr County on Friday that he is ready to go back to work in the White House if President Trump is elected in 2024.
Toland, originally from the small town of Iola, Kan., served as the special assistant to the President and assist staff secretary from Oct. 2018 until Trump left office on Jan. 20, 2021. His parents lived in Kerrville for two years when Toland was at the University of Texas in Austin, so coming to Kerrville to speak at the luncheon, for him, was a great opportunity to return for a visit.
“I loved working with President Trump. He was a great listener and he made me feel appreciated,” Toland said. Toland said the average span of time for people who worked in the White House is only one year, but his two-plus years there were very challenging and rewarding.
“No matter where you come from, even a small town, you can make a difference,” he said.
Toland said every day in the White House was a “big day” and he had three “key takeaways” from the experience.
First, getting something to the President was a huge responsibility and it was Toland’s responsibility to get all kinds of documents to Trump each day including speeches, executive orders to sign, and other important documents that required that they be correct in all ways.
Second, Toland said, was that “information is power” and the importance of getting all the information together to give to the President was a major part of his job. Third, Toland said every word in every document, whether it be a one paragraph press statement or a 30-page executive order, had to be both precise, and perfect.
Toland said that everyday he had to make quick judgement calls in his job.
“We were known to be very trustworthy and were known to be willing to work with everyone. We were known to be apolitical…we did not take sides, but we kept President Trump’s best interests in mind all the time,” Toland said.
He said that his office would work with the speech-writing team on speeches, press conferences and rallies. Any document President Trump would sign, they were responsible for delivering to the appropriate location.
He explained each evening they delivered a “President’s book” which contained intelligence briefings to the President.
He explained that the office of the staff secretary was known as the “nerve center of the White House.” All documents that go to the President must go through that office, and it is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Toland explained that his office served as the President’s “inbox” to be sure all the documents were received and correctly passed on to the appropriate person and served as the President’s “outbox” so if anytime he signed something it went to the right place.
“We were President Trump’s ‘gatekeeper.’ We had to be sure he only received the best information because not all of the people in the White House had his best interests in mind.”
He said flying with the President on Air Force One was always a great experience and said his first trip with the President was to an economic roundtable in Minnesota.
“It was very exciting. It was like flying in the West Wing. You had everything you need to help the President onboard the plane in 4,000 square feet of working space. The plane had four offices for the chief of staff, press secretary, national security council advisor and the staff secretary. When you take off there’s no ‘fasten the seat belt’ sign, so sometimes I would not be in my seat when the plane took off,” Toland said.
Toland said his most memorable day in the West Wing came in December 2020 when two big boxes containing the COVID relief bill arrived in his office. He was going to be responsible for answering any of the President’s questions on the bill.
“One thing I learned about briefing the President is that nothing can prepare you for that responsibility. It’s just you and the blue folder prepared for the President on the legislation,” Toland said.
That same day the President was leaving for Mar-a-Lago, the President’s home in Florida for the Christmas holidays. Toland and other staff were responsible for the two boxes with the legislation inside to be transported with the President.
“We got to the airport in Florida and had to pick it (the bill) up because it did not go with us on the same plane. We put it in the trunk of the car, and it spent three nights in my room,” Toland explained.
He said the President had only a few last-minute questions on the bill, which was 5,593 pages long, before he signed it. The $2.3 trillion bill was the longest and largest bill ever passed by Congress.
Toland showed a photo of President Trump handing him the pen that was used to sign the bill.
He also told what it was like to stay until the end of President Trump’s time in office.
“People began to leave right after the election, but I wanted to stay,” Toland said. He added that the West Wing had 70 people working there during Trump’s term, but by Jan. 20 only 15 people remained, and he was one of them.
“We were responsible for one more speech…the speech he gave before he boarded the plane to go to Florida. I can honestly say that he didn’t read a word of what we had prepared. When he boarded the plane, I went by and picked up the binder with the speech inside. It’s a special memory I will never forget,” Toland said.
Toland now works for the America First Policy Institute in Washington D.C., a conservative “Think Tank” that includes people like Larry Kudlow and Lee Zelden as employees.
