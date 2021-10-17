Registered voters in Kerrville and across Kerr County are urged to go to the polls and cast their votes in the Nov. 2, 2021, Constitutional Amendment Election.
Ballots for voters in this election include eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, and decisions by voters in Precincts 2, 3 and 4 on proposed creation of “emergency service districts” in specified areas.
These are the upcoming dates and deadlines.
For persons not already registered to vote, it’s too late to do that for the early and Nov. 2 voting. That deadline was Oct. 4.
The first day of Early Voting will be Monday, Oct. 18. The last day of early voting will be Friday, Oct. 29.
The last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is Friday, Oct. 22. Those requests must be received on or before that date in the county elections office, not just postmarked by then.
The last day for county election officials to receive a ballot by mail will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day (unless a late-arriving deadline applies).
Early Voting dates and hours
Early Voting Oct. 18 through Oct. 29 will be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3285 Hwy. 27 E., Kerrville; and at the Ingram ISD Administration Building, 510 College St., Ingram, in the Board Room.
Hours for early voting will be as follows:
• Oct. 18 – 8 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 19 – 8 a.m-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 20 – 8 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 21 – 8 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 22 – 8 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 23 (Sat.) – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.;
• Oct. 25 (Mon.) – 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 26 – 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 27 – 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Oct. 28 – 7 a.m.-7 p.m.;
• Oct. 29 – 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The hours are the same at both voting locations.
Nov. 2 Election Day hours
Polling locations will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Precinct 1, for Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119, the polling place will be River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker S.
In Precinct 2, for Precincts 202, 211, 215 and 220, the polling place will be the Union Church building, 101 Travis St. at the intersection of SH27 East.
In Precinct 3, for Precincts 303, 308, 312 and 314, the polling place will be the Cailloux City Center, 910 Main St., Kerrville.
In Precinct 4, for Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417, the polling place will be City West Church, 3139 Junction Hwy., Ingram.
ID requirements,
in-person voting
By state law, each voter must present one of the following forms of photo identification when voting in person, in addition to a current voter registration card:
• Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety;
• Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS;
• Texas personal ID card issued by DPS;
• Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS;
• United States military identification card containing your photograph;
• U.S. Citizenship certificate containing your photo;
• U.S. passport.
Persons unable to obtain any of the above IDs can fill out a declaration at the polls, explaining why, and bring one of the following supporting documents.
• Valid voter registration certificate;
• Certified original birth certificate;
• A copy of, or an original, current utility bill;
• Copy of, or an original, bank statement;
• Copy of, or an original, government check;
• Copy of, or an original, paycheck;
• Copy of, or an original, government document with your name and address. The original is required if it contains a photograph.
Contact the voter registrar at the Kerr County Courthouse for more details or questions about exemptions not covered in this list.
Constitutional amendments
Proposition 1 says, “The Constitutional Amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Prop. 2 says, “…authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas in the county.”
Prop. 3 says, “…to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religions organizations.”
Prop. 4 says, “…changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Prop. 5 says, “…providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Prop. 6 says, “…establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Prop. 7 says, “…to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Prop. 8 says, “authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation on all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of a surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”
Emergency Services Districts
There is a proposed new Emergency Service District proposed across portions of Precincts 2 and 3, as well as one in Precinct 4, West Kerr County.
The ballot language for number 3 says, “Proposition A – Confirmation of the creation of the Kerr County Emergency Service District No. 3 and authorization of the levy of a tax not to exceed the rate allowed by Section 48-e, Article III, Texas Constitution which provides for the levy of a tax not to exceed ten (10) cents on each $100.00 valuation of ad valorem property situated in the district.”
The same language is on the ballots for voters in Precinct 2.
Like language is part of ballots for Precinct 4 voters, with their proposed tax levy specified.
