Festival, auction goes virtual

Community residents who were looking forward to the annual Festival at Notre Dame School that offered festival food, live music, rides, games and prizes will have to look for their sweet treats and visiting with community friends elsewhere, at least until safety concerns about the virus pandemic ease up.
But the administration and staff at Notre Dame School still need the community’s help to raise funds for their budget by Oct. 23-24.
This year, due to COVID-19, Notre Dame Catholic School was forced to cancel its traditional “Annual Festival and BBQ,” usually held as an outdoor and indoor event attended by both church members and school families, and many community residents.
“The sole purpose of the festival is to raise money for our school’s operational fund. In the past, the festival has always been our biggest fundraising event,” said Principal Sandi Killo last week. “So we decided to revamp it and do what we could, while still being safe and maintaining social distancing.”
She said they are still able to have their annual raffle ticket sales and also an online live auction.
“With the ongoing pandemic, this was the best choice for our school and community,” Killo said.
Activities for the annual raffle have already begun.
They are selling raffle tickets for $5 each, with the chance to win some great prizes that have been donated by faithful sponsors.
Each student and parishioner of the church has been given 10 tickets to sell.
On Friday, Oct. 23, after the school Mass at 9 a.m. has ended, they will hold the Raffle Ticket drawing; and that event will be live-streamed on the Notre Dame Catholic Church website, www. notredamechurch.cc.
“We have some great prizes to give to some lucky winners,” Killo said.
Winners for the following prizes will be announced on Oct. 23:
• $4,000 prepaid VISA gift card;
• $1,000 prepaid VISA gift card;
• $750 prepaid VISA gift card;
• $500 prepaid VISA gift card (they will give away five of these.);
• $400 prepaid VISA gift card.
“Our students will be selling raffle tickets as well,” Killo said. “We are offering separate prizes in a first, second and third place ‘top seller’ contest.”
First place seller in this contest will receive a $300 Apple gift card; second place will receive two season passes to Sea World; and third place will receive a $100 VISA gift card.
“Regarding our new online auction, we are so excited. We have gathered some great auction items from wonderful donations, not to mention our ‘special baskets’,” Killo said.
Parishioners and community members will be able to view everything online beginning Oct. 12 and continuing through Oct. 24.
The link to view and participate in the auction is available through the link: https://www.32auctions. com/NDSFestival.
Those who choose to “shop online” when the auction items are shown also can pay online for their winning bids.
“Our wonderful parish staff have put together some beautiful baskets. Each grade level in Notre Dame School also has put together special baskets with specific themes,” she said. “Those themes include a ‘Hunting Basket,’ a ‘Family Fun Basket,’ a ‘Garden Basket,’ a “Craft Basket’ and a ‘Sports Basket.’”
Killo said they also have many beautiful hand-crafted gifts including a queen-sized quilt and a large handmade “log cabin birdhouse.”
“We would like everyone to know how grateful we are to our church community and school community for their continued support. All proceeds of the annual Festival directly benefit our precious school,” she said.
Killo said they have 128 students enrolled currently; and most of them are attending in person on campus now.
The funds raised from the annual fundraising festival back up the tuition paid by parents of the students attending classes there in grades kindergarten through eighth; and helps keep that tuition as low as possible, Killo said.
The school traditionally offers two main fundraising events each year, this “festival” (though it has a different format this year) and a Casino Night. The two events are main pieces of the Notre Dame School’s operating funds, she said.
For more information on the festival arrangements or the school in general, call the Notre Dame School office at 257-6707 during school hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.