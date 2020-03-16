KPUB temporarily closes lobby office; customer assistance offered by phone, online

We have received the following from the Kerrville Public Utility Board announcing the temporary closure of the KPUB lobby office:
"First and foremost, Kerrville Public Utility Board is committed to the safety of our employees, customers and community. Out of an abundance of caution and our dedication to safety, KPUB is taking proactive measures and will temporarily close our lobby office beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
KPUB is well prepared and committed to continue delivering reliable service to our customers. We will be conducting business as usual through our numerous online, phone and remote service options.
For any bill payments, KPUB offers various ways for our customers to pay remotely, including via our SmartHub mobile app, by phone or online at kpub.com. Secure phone payments can made at 1.855.382.9918, and customers can still reach our staff by phone during business hours at KPUB’s main service number at 830.257.3050.
KPUB’s drive-through and night drop will remain open during standard business hours, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and mail payments will still be accepted and processed as normal, too.
Beyond monitoring COVID-19, KPUB is working internally, with our peers in the electric utility industry, and our government and regulatory partners to gather and share up-to-date information, best practices and guidance to stay safe and maintain operational integrity. KPUB will continue to keep our customers informed on our website, social media channels, direct customer messaging and news releases.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented time together. If you would like to learn more about the COVID-19 virus outbreak, please visit Centers For Disease Control and Prevention website at CDC.gov. For state and local information, please visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/."
