KCSO awarded $150K challenge grant

During the informational presentation during last weeks’s commissioners’ court meeting Sheriff Larry Leitha told the court that the sheriff’s office had been offered a $150,000 challenge grant by a local foundation.
The newly-formed Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Foundation is now raising the matching funds.
The grant money, if the KCSO Foundation is able to raise matching funds, will be used to buy a Generation 3 Bearcat Armored Rescue Vehicle. The non-military vehicle is primarily used to transport tactical Special Reaction Teams officers to and from hostile situations, but can also be used during natural disasters such as flooding or the recent winter storms.
The vehicle can also assist with the recovery and protection of civilians in harm’s way during terrorist threats, hostage incidents or encounters with large gatherings of aggressors.
“I have no doubt we’ll raise that money with no problems at all,” Leitha told the court. He said the vehicle will be added to the sheriff’s office’s new special response team.
Plans are underway by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Foundation for a November fundraiser that will hopefully raise the needed funds to match the grant. The foundation grant challenge is good for one year.
The Bearcat ARV has been produced for police, fire and other emergency agency use since 2001 by Lenco Industries in Pittsfields, Mass.
It is often used in off-road and rural missions by agencies all over the United States. Several other area agencies already have ARVs.
It has increased ground clearance and robust suspension that allows for emergency response in rural areas and in natural disaster scenarios where standard vehicles could experience challenges.
Area emergency service agencies have experienced numerous times when the Guadalupe River flooding prevented or delayed rescues, especially in the western part of the county.
The Bearcat ARV has all-steel construction with high ballistic protection for passengers. Lenco designs, fabricates and sells the vehicles and they are considered the industry standard.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Foundation was formed in the Fall of 2021 and has raised more than $100,000 to provide gear and equipment to the KCSO Special Response Team.
For information on the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Foundation or to donate, visit www.kerrcountysf. com.
