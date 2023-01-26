City of Kerrville officials provided a comprehensive update on the “State of the City,” detailing several challenges and many positive achievements that prompted them to declare the city is “Building Momentum” last week at a luncheon sponsored by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Judy Eychner welcomed guests and explained the theme for 2023 among city staff.
“Our theme for 2023 is that of a community building momentum,” Eychner said. “You can see it all over town, so please excuse our dust and occasional traffic delay.”
Eychner celebrated numerous construction projects underway, both public and private, saying new projects are expected in the new year.
“It’s an exciting time to be in Kerrville,” Eychner said.
To begin the discussion, she highlighted the challenges of 2022, including COVID-19, inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, drought conditions and the tenor of civic dialogue.
“The national and state political rhetoric has seeped down to the local level,” Eychner said. “We need to ‘wag more and bark less’.”
Looking ahead, Eychner said, all plans will begin with the city’s Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2018, which included input from citizens in its creation.
“I want to be clear though. The Kerrville 2050 is not the mayor’s vision or the city staff’s vision, this is the community’s vision,” Eychner said. “Your vision. Your voice. Your city.”
Eychner said the comprehensive plan is not just another document, but a working, active 30-year plan for the city.
“In fact, while Kerrville 2050 is a 30-year plan, nearly half of the almost 500 identified action items have been initiated, and over a quarter have been completed,” Eychner said. “So much progress has been made that the city actually received an award in 2022 from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association for the aggressive implementation of the comprehensive plan.”
She said there is still more work to do, however.
“As our city manager likes to say, ‘We plan our work and then we work our plan’,” Eychner said before introducing Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe.
“As the mayor mentioned, your city has been hard at work and we are building momentum,” Hoppe said. “As a city, we have four main core functions of our public service delivery.”
He then highlighted what he called the “Four P’s:” Public safety; public works; parks and recreation; and planning and development.
Public safety
Hoppe said the community’s highest priority in the Kerrville 2050 plan was public safety.
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes then spoke on the city’s effort to elevate public safety through a video presentation.
“In 2022, the city made safety our Number 1 priority by taking the steps to arm our first responders with the tools they need to meet that goal,” Hughes said.
She addressed the effort to educate votes on the need for the bond-approved Public Safety Facility, adding that a ground-breaking ceremony was held recently to celebrate the beginning of planning and construction for the facility that will house the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department administration, Kerrville Municipal Court and the city’s IT department.
The facility, Hughes said, has an expected completion date of late 2024.
Hughes also detailed upgrades made to technology and communication equipment for the Kerrville Police and Kerrville Fire departments.
“In 2022, the city equipped our law enforcement personnel with new communication devices that get them where they’re needed in record time,” Hughes said. “And, we are actively budgeting funds for vehicle and uniform replacement cameras that protect our officers in the field.”
With the creation of the Kerrville Police Department Foundation, Hughes said, KPD is in the final phase of launching its first K-9 unit in many years.
“2022 showed us the need for added safety and security in our schools,” Hughes said. “As our community grows, so does the safety risk to our children. In collaboration with Kerrville Independent School District, we were able to add two additional school resource officers to aid in the protection of children at all grade levels.”
She said the efforts in 2022 makes the community safer, and more plans are in the works.
“As we enter 2023, we focus on safety and our role in the leading the efforts that contribute to making Kerrville the safest place to live,” Hughes said.
Hoppe echoed Hughes’ remarks, saying the city has made major strides in providing public safety officials with the equipment and the facilities needed to be successful in the “tough, dangerous job that we ask them to do day in and day out.”
“2023 will continue to see the deployment of several of these features across our various emergency services,” Hoppe said. “We are building momentum to creating a better and safer Kerrville.”
Infrastructure
Also a priority for the city, Hoppe said, is “to renew, revamp and renovate the city’s aging infrastructure by reinvesting in capital projects for street repairs, drainage, utility lines and new water supply sources.”
Hoppe introduced Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia to address via video.
“One of the city’s main services is to maintain and provide properly functioning infrastructure systems,” Garcia said.
Garcia highlighted heating and cooling improvements to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the completion of the city’s Lower Lois Street Drainage Improvement Project, which began in January 2021 at a cost of approximately $2 million.
“As we all know, with flooding comes the possibility of damage and loss of property, so we are excited to check this item off our list,” Garcia said.
Garcia said the city streets are the most important part of the infrastructure system.
“Throughout the years, we have made some slight improvements in repairing some residential and main streets,” Garcia said. “However, we have still not fulfilled all our goals in this area.”
Hoppe then took the microphone to continue the program.
“The community has made significant strides in progress regarding infrastructure,” Hoppe said. “Kerrville has been here for a while, incorporated in 1889. The reality is, when you have old infrastructure, you have to be able to reinvest in order to be prepared for the future. It’s expensive. Construction costs have gone up.”
Hoppe said city staff has worked diligently over the past five years to create an “Infrastructure Master Plan” to identify needs and create plans to address them.
“We just need to have the community will and the political will to be able to continue to reinvest in those things, so that we can continue to grow our economy and all of the elements that rely on that very important infrastructure,” Hoppe said. “It’s not going to get any less expensive. We either pay modestly now or we pay big time in the future. It’s not insurmountable. As the mayor mentioned, we plan our work and then we work our plan.”
Objectives for 2023 regarding infrastructure are, Hoppe said, to reassess the city’s street maintenance plan; invest in sidewalks; implement a long-range water supply plan; identify new groundwater wells; reinvest in water/wastewater treatment facilities; invest in downtown infrastructure and continue to build resilience to inclement weather.
Quality of life
Hoppe then addressed the quality of life in the City of Kerrville.
“A statement that was clearly articulated by the community in the Kerrville 2050 is that Kerrville is a great place to live,” Hoppe said. “What makes Kerrville a great place to live, other than the great people that live here, is the high quality of life. This just hasn’t happened by accident. It’s taken decades of investment.”
Hoppe highlighted the “beautiful scenic hills and river,” before introducing Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr. to discuss life in Kerrville.
Herring said the Kerrville 2050 plan continuously refers to the importance of maintaining quality of life while managing future growth.
“This city council and previous city councils, along with city staff, have made quality of life projects a priority as we plan and prepare the annual city budget every year,” Herring said. “From extending the Kerrville River Trail, updating the Parks Master Plan, purchasing and outfitting a book mobile, discussing improvements to our aquatics center and approving a master plan for the Singing Wind Park, your city government is focused on quality of life projects.”
Herring said he was very excited about a current, ongoing project.
“Construction will begin soon on the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, a museum that will focus on Kerr County and our historic Texas Hill Country,” Herring said. “This public-private partnership will transform the A.C. Schreiner house on the library campus into a state-of-the-art museum space. Few people realize that Kerr County is one of the few counties in Texas which lacks a local history museum.”
Herring said the museum will tell the story of Kerr County’s heritage, from pre-historic times to current day.
“I’ve always said a community is stronger if it knows its story,” Herring said. “And this museum will tell our story.”
Hoppe then said multiple quality of life projects are slated for 2023, acknowledging that community partners are helping to make the projects a reality.
“Thank you for helping bring your vision for what you want Kerrville to be, forward,” Hoppe said.
Planned quality of life enhancements for 2023 are, Hoppe said, a new outdoor fitness court; additional public art installations; River Trail extensions; helping create the proposed Guadalupe River Center; and implementing the updated Parks and recreation Master Plan.
“It sure feels like we are building momentum for quality of life assets,” Hoppe said.
Planning and development
Hoppe said the comprehensive plan identified a number of outdated city codes that “desperately” needed to be updated.
“Of course they needed updates, they had been written across four different decades,” Hoppe said. “Rightly so, Kerrville is a strong private-property-centric community and, as such, those code updates needed to be led by you, the citizens of the community.”
He said city codes for other communities are not, necessarily, right for Kerrville.
“So, this council engaged over the last four years in a number of different efforts to drive clarity and consistency to our community in ways they can invest in our community, but remain within the vision the community has set forth,” Hoppe said.
He then introduced Mayor Pro Tem and Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson to discuss planning and development efforts via video presentation.
“All cities need up-to-date codes and policies to thrive. The City of Kerrville is no different,” Clarkson said. “We are constantly reviewing our existing codes to ensure they are current and serve the needs of the ever-changing legislative and real-world environment.”
She said over the past year, council has approved code and policy updates regarding sidewalks, tree preservation, engine brakes and park land dedication fees.
“Two of the most important topics we addressed were the city’s existing subdivision code and new short-term rental code,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson noted that the short-term rental code was created through the efforts of involving local citizens and property owners.
“In the year ahead, a continued vigilance by the city in regard to maintaining or developing comprehensive and up-to-date codes and policies will help to ensure we maintain Kerrville’s small-town charm, heritage, heart and culture,” Clarkson said, “a key point in the City of Kerrville 2050 vision statement.”
Hoppe agreed the city has made great progress in updating fundamental, regulatory guidelines.
“There’s more work to do,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said planning and development initiatives identified for 2023 include adopting a Night Sky friendly lighting ordinance; updating the comprehensive plan, and incorporating the Nimitz Lake area, medical district, Schreiner University and Guadalupe River District; develop a public art coalition master plan; and update regulations on sub-standard buildings.
“Again, as we move in 2023, we continue to build momentum toward clarifying and implementing the community’s vision for the future,” Hoppe said.
Economic development, housing
Hoppe then turned to the topic of economic development and housing, saying that the Kerrville community has a thriving and diverse local economy that continues to expand.
“Kerrville continues to grow, but at a rate that is sustainable for the Hill Country and in keeping with the community’s small-town charm,” Hoppe said. “Here to say more is Mayor Judy Eychner.”
Eychner, via video presentation, said Kerrville has grown over recent years, despite the pandemic and inflation.
“Our sales tax collections set a record during the last fiscal year, reaching $9.8 million, a nine-percent increase from the previous year,” Eychner said. “Those taxes help fund a variety of operational and quality of life projects in Kerrville. And, because sales taxes are collected on all sales transactions within the city, the property tax burden on all our citizens is lessened as visitors contribute greatly to local sales.”
She said the local economy is booming, with significant growth coming from the medical, education and tourism industries.
“The city continuee to plan for economic development with significant investments in street maintenance, water and wastewater infrastructure,” Eychner said. “In the past fiscal year, the city completed $6.2 million in street repairs, maintenance, construction and drainage and invested $1.1 million in water and wastewater infrastructure.”
Eychner shared a vision for a downtown hotel.
“Going forward, we still hope to see a full-service hotel constructed in our downtown area and we are in the midst of a significant housing construction cycle,” Eychner said, “with new housing developments along Holdsworth Drive, Cully Drive and, of course, the Lenar Homes site along Loop 534. All of this will add some much-needed new housing units to support economic development.”
Eychner said Kerrville’s future is “bright and headed in the right direction,” and vowed to “support the efforts to bring the right types of new business to the city.”
Hoppe said that despite macroeconomic headwinds faced globally and around the nation, Kerrville has made significant progress on creating new jobs.
“How have we done this? We’ve done this through partnerships,” Hoppe said. “Partnerships through the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, partnerships through our corporate partners, partnerships through our Economic Improvement Corporation. We’ve built significant movement in adding new business and growing existing ones. Even with these successes, we have challenges to face. We now need to fill those jobs. We need those employees to be able to plant their roots here, so we can keep those jobs here. Put simply, we must find creative ways to maximize the participating of our local workforce and we need more rooftops.”
Hoppe said the current “Achilles Heel” for the city is lack of new housing.
“Kerrville is in a housing crisis,” Hoppe said. “You feel it with your labor shortage. It’s simply not sustainable for this community to assume that it can draw all of its new employees from North San Antonio or three counties away.”
Hoppe said the new 130-unit subdivision on Loop 534 will begin sales in April 2023 and multi-family unit construction is under way in more than one area.
“We do have glimmers of hope,” Hoppe said. “We are going to take these successes, get creative with our partnerships with the private sector, and continue to build upon this momentum.”
Financial strength
“I would be remiss if I didn’t quickly speak to the financial strength of the city,” Hoppe said. “Through strong fiscal management, and the conservative and sustainable budgets adopted by your city council, the city continues to maintain health reserve fund balances, low debt and a good credit reputation in the financial markets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.