KPUB earns national award for communications

The Kerrville Public Utility Board has been recognized by the American Public Power Association as the recipient of a national award for its public power communications for the third year in a row.
KPUB was honored with APPA’s Excellence in Public Power Communications award in the print and digital category for its newly launched KPUB Energy Hub newsletter report. The awards were presented this week at APPA’s Customer Connections Conference in Minneapolis, Minn.
“As communicators, our job is to share the many benefits our community reaps by being powered by a not-for-profit, public power utility company,” said Allison Bueché, KPUB Director of Customer and Community Relations. “Our new KPUB Energy Hub newsletter is one of the numerous ways we connect with our customers and tell our public power story to our community. We are honored to be nationally recognized for showcasing the important work our utility does in the Kerrville area.”
Of the more than 2,000 not-for-profit public power utilities across the nation, only 49 earned this prestigious award from APPA, with just six of them being Texas utilities. To learn more, visit APPA’s website at publicpower.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.