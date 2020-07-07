UGRA and Kerr County partner on new initiative to ‘Keep OUR River Clean’

For nearly 20 years, UGRA has actively worked to address the prevalence of litter in the Guadalupe River watershed in Kerr County. UGRA’s Trash Free Initiative program is comprised of two main components:
• Year round routine trash pickup at river crossings, and;
• The Annual River Clean Up event.
In 2019, 19 tons of trash was removed from in and around the Guadalupe River and its tributaries in Kerr County through these two programs alone.
Starting in 2017, UGRA initiated an additional litter prevention program by contracting with Kerr County licensed peace officers to patrol three popular river recreation locations (Hunt Crossing, Ingram Dam, and Brinks Crossing) during most summer weekends. These locations were prioritized by analyzing trash abundance data collected during the routine river crossings trash pickup.
Recently, UGRA Board Secretary, Aaron Bulkley, proposed providing mesh waterway cleanup bags at popular river recreation areas to encourage responsible litter disposal and river stewardship.
“I’m excited about this new project to help keep our favorite river spots clean of trash. This will only work if the folks using the Guadalupe will take the time to dispose of their cans, plastic bottles, and food containers. Please try to be a part of the solution in assisting the community with this effort,” said Bulkley.
A dispenser for mesh waterway cleanup bags was recently installed at Ingram Dam through a partnership between UGRA and Kerr County.
UGRA reached out to Keep Texas Beautiful for a donation of mesh waterway cleanup bags and they were excited to approve the request and enhance their commitment to keeping the Guadalupe River clean.
Keep Texas Beautiful is a longtime supporter of the Annual River Clean Up through the donation of supplies. The Keep Texas Beautiful mesh bags are currently available in a dispenser located at Ingram Dam.
The dispenser will be available at this location on a trial basis during summer 2020 with the hope of expanding to additional locations in 2021.
Mike Grinstead of the Kerr County Maintenance Department constructed and installed the red and black dispenser with Ingram Pride in mind.
“I challenge everyone who visits Ingram Dam to do their part to keep our beautiful Guadalupe River pristine. This is a test. The success or failure of this pilot program is up to you. Remember the motto: ‘Pack it In, Pack it Out,’” said Don Harris, Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 4.
UGRA also sponsors community groups that are enthusiastic about keeping the Guadalupe River and Kerr County trash-free.
Some groups organize routine events and UGRA provides supplies to support their efforts. Others contact UGRA for assistance with site selection, trash disposal, and supplies for their group’s community service project.
If your group is interested in conducting a cleanup event, contact UGRA for assistance.
