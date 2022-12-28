Thoughtful gift

While the small Nativity scene at the Kerr County Courthouse has been a constant for more than a decade, residents may have noticed a new and improved version this year.
What most may not know is that the original scripture-based art, depicting the birth of Jesus, was a gift to the community from Hosanna Lutheran Church 16 years ago.
“We noticed that there was no Nativity available many years ago,” Stefan Klima, Hosanna Lutheran Church business manager, said. “When we asked why, we were told there was an old Nativity, but it was in need of repair, so members of Hosanna Lutheran Church rescued it and repaired it the best we could.”
Klima said because the Nativity figures and structures were so old, congregants noticed it was showing its age and found it unacceptable.
“Thus, the need for a replacement,” Klima said.
Conversations on the topic resulted in the donation of $15,000 from two Hosanna Lutheran Church members, he said.
“Hosanna is blessed to be able to relay the true meaning of Christmas through visible means,” Klima said.
The new Nativity scene is comprised of life-size images of Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and supporting structures and figures as relayed in scripture and are made from fiberglass, Klima said.
The first nativity was purchased from a company called Christmas Night and the new one was ordered from Catholic Supply in St. Louis, MO.
“For the last 16 years, Hosanna Lutheran Church of Kerrville has made it their Christmas gift to the community to publicly display the one-dimensional, painted Nativity set at the corner of the courthouse grounds,” Klima said. “This year, through anonymous donations, Hosanna was able to replace the old with the new. A life-size, three-dimensional, full color representation of the birth scene of our Savior Jesus now adorns the courthouse grounds near the Christmas tree. Our church family prays that this display and what it means will bring you much joy and peace. Merry Christmas to everyone,” Klima added.
