Community rallies behind local family in need

Clifton Leda of Kerrville and his wife Linda are continuing to lean on other family members and friends in the community as he strives to recuperate and grow stronger after a long battle with congestive heart failure and the miracle of a heart transplant.
Now as he follows doctors’ orders about recovery, they also have been trying to pay down the high cost of this medical treatment.
A midday fundraising barbeque and raffle was planned Saturday, May 22, at River Star Arts and Event Park by his supporters to help raise funds that can be used to pay some of those medical bills.
This ongoing emergency started in 2015 when Leda was hospitalized with pneumonia and in the course of all the medical tests and treatment, physicians found he also had congestive heart failure.
He had his first defibrillator inserted then, and continued to change his diet and lifestyle and be monitored frequently.
And over those years, cardiologists and kidney specialists at Methodist Hospital system in San Antonio decided he really needed a new heart, and his name was added to their “transplant list” as a possible recipient if and when a matching donor could be found.
It’s usually a long list and a long wait.
“I was in the hospital there Oct. 20, 2020 through Nov. 8 that time. I had to learn about diet changes like ‘no salt,’ not just less salt but no salt. At the hospital they just started bringing me meals with no salt packets; and when I complained, they said I couldn’t have any anymore, period,” Leda said.
He said when they let him return home to Kerrville, he still had an electronic monitor that not only would go off at home, but the hospital staff would get a signal from it, too. And it went off again at home after last Thanksgiving, and he was notified to go immediately to the Peterson Regional Medical Center.
There they stabilized him and sent him by ambulance back to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for another stay for evaluation and monitoring.
“They told me I had another defibrillation; and finally sent me home.”
When he and his wife went back in January for a check-up, he was told on a scale of 1 and most in need of a transplant, to 2, to 3 and managed with an inserted pump as temporary support, Leda had advanced to stage 3.
And he was hospitalized at Methodist again for weeks, before they found the donor heart he got on Feb. 24.
“The hospital in San Antonio had a lot of restrictions because of COVID, but they worked out a deal that my wife could drive to San Antonio for one one-hour visit per day to see me, and then turn around and drive back to Kerrville.”
But in February 2021 he was notified that a donor heart was available; and he was back at Methodist Hospital for the transplant surgery and recuperation.
In late February, they told him a heart was available within 500 miles of the San Antonio hospital; and one of their physicians was going to fly up to examine it and they would let the Ledas know his decision.
“They came back to me, finally, and said the heart was ‘perfect’ and scheduled the surgery. But they didn’t tell me anything about exactly where or who it came from,” Leda said. “They only said it was a person in their 20’s.’
After surgery
Leda said post-surgery, he was told to return to the San Antonio hospital every four weeks for check-ups; and if all goes well, that schedule will lengthen to every six weeks and later to every eight weeks.
In the meantime, he’s supposed to weigh himself, and take his own blood pressure twice a day, and his temperature at home; and send those readings by email to the San Antonio heart transplant clinic.
He also is taking numerous medications including three specifically for “anti-rejection” of his new heart.
Fundraising event
Last Saturday’s fundraising event in Kerrville was planned by Linda’s sister Rose Fuselier and other volunteers to include a variety of prizes collected for the raffle; and tickets were to be sold for $1 or six for $5, or in a larger bundle.
Prizes included hunts and guns, barbecue pits, jewelry, two rounds of golf donated by Scott Schreiner Golf Course, and a variety of gift baskets.
Games they had planned for the event included horseshoes, corn-hole and washer contests for the adults. They planned to have balloon pinatas for children.
Area musicians agreed to provide live music for two hours at the park’s pavilion, leading up to the noon meal.
In addition to the public event planned for last Saturday, the family has received some donations via a “cash app” named “$godchance” and they have a “gofundme” page online at https://gofund.me/c7fb8104.
The Ledas have a son in Kerrville, and a daughter who lives in San Antonio.
“I came to Kerrville pretty often to visit family; and moved here in 1976,” he said.
Fuselier provided some background information, saying Leda worked at Mooney Aircraft for 30 years, and he and his wife are active members of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
She said he played baseball and golf in Kerrville and the surrounding area, and his love of sports made him well-known and loved by many.
She said his long illness and many hospitalizations were hard on the family, including the added COVID restrictions; and it seemed his options were running out and they felt helpless, but they were strong in their faith.
“Thankfully Clifton received a donor and transplant Feb. 24. His road to recovery will be long, but with the love and help of his family, friends and community, the burden of medical bills and expenses will be lifted,” she said. “The family thanks each and every one of you. God bless you.”
